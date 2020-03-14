Increasing consumer health awareness and rising prevalence of various diseases is peaking consumer interest towards ways to monitor and maintain good health. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and high cholesterol levels due to changes in lifestyle and proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices are influencing the populace to opt for various health monitoring apps to monitor and maintain optimal health. Patient centric healthcare apps help users to stay updated about medication times, number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, etc. As per a recent statistic shared by Apple Inc., on an average, an iPhone user unlocks his phone 80 times a day, while statistics released by Pew Research stated that around 46% of people surveyed in the U.S. claimed that they simply could not live without their phones. This creates a large target population for developers of health apps Increasing trend towards usage of healthcare IT systems to offer access to patients data to practitioners sitting anywhere in world and routine checkup of lab reports, easy access to radiology and pathology reports from mobile devices is expected to boost growth of patient centric healthcare app market.

Increasing focus on multi-platform apps for wider penetration

Companies are focusing on introducing novel apps that can sync with various health monitoring devices and offer compatibility with most major mobile platforms in order to increase product penetration. In July 2014, iPatientCare, Inc., one of the pioneer in mhealth and cloud based ambulatory HER launched its new patient centric app for iphone and ipad. It allows patients and clinicians to remain updated about patient’s health. In September 2016, IBA and Philip launched its new patient centric solution for IBA’s proton therapy system for treatment of cancer. In 2015, Health Fabric, launched its product health fabric store where clinicians and commissioners create, share and recommend care plans to their patients.

Major players involved in the global patient centric healthcare app market include Philips, iPatientCare, MobileSmith, Klick Health, and Health Fabric.

