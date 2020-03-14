Personal GPS Trackers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Personal GPS Trackers Market Price Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A personal GPS tracker or personal GPS tracking device is small and compact, allowing them to not attract attention as they are easily concealed in clothing, bags or coat pockets. It could be an invaluable item in a situation where a child, vulnerable adult or traveller goes missing, as they can provide you with a history of their previous locations and give you live real-time movements to give you peace of mind. Personal trackers can also be extremely useful to track lone workers, and those travelling, there is an SOS call button inbuilt, which can be used to raise an alarm if the user is in need of urgent help. Personal trackers have been designed to suit any purpose, from toddlers to teens and even the elderly. The global Personal GPS Trackers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Personal GPS Trackers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal GPS Trackers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Orbocomm

Meitrack

Queclink

Concox Information Technology

Teltonika

Trackimo

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Laipac Technology

Spark Nano

Starcom System

ARKNAV

Suntech International

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Jimi Electronic

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

ThinkRace Technology Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM Free GPS Trackers Segment by Application

Children

Adults

The Elderly

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Personal GPS Trackers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal GPS Trackers

1.2 Personal GPS Trackers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SIM GPS Trackers

1.2.3 SIM Free GPS Trackers

1.3 Personal GPS Trackers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal GPS Trackers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 The Elderly

1.4 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Personal GPS Trackers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Personal GPS Trackers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal GPS Trackers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Personal GPS Trackers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Personal GPS Trackers Production

3.4.1 North America Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Personal GPS Trackers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Personal GPS Trackers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Personal GPS Trackers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Personal GPS Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Personal GPS Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Personal GPS Trackers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Personal GPS Trackers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Personal GPS Trackers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal GPS Trackers Business

7.1 Orbocomm

7.1.1 Orbocomm Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Orbocomm Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Meitrack

7.2.1 Meitrack Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Meitrack Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Queclink

7.3.1 Queclink Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Queclink Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Concox Information Technology

7.4.1 Concox Information Technology Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Concox Information Technology Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Teltonika

7.5.1 Teltonika Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Teltonika Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Trackimo

7.6.1 Trackimo Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Trackimo Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shenzhen Coban Electronics

7.7.1 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Laipac Technology

7.8.1 Laipac Technology Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Laipac Technology Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Spark Nano

7.9.1 Spark Nano Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Spark Nano Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Starcom System

7.10.1 Starcom System Personal GPS Trackers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Personal GPS Trackers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Starcom System Personal GPS Trackers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ARKNAV

7.12 Suntech International

7.13 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

7.14 Gosafe Company Ltd.

7.15 Jimi Electronic

7.16 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

7.17 ThinkRace Technology

8 Personal GPS Trackers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal GPS Trackers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal GPS Trackers

8.4 Personal GPS Trackers Industrial Chain Analysis

