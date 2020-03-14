Individualized treatment for various diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases by injecting living cells into a patient’s body is known as personalized cell therapy. Various types of living cells such as mature and immature solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, blood and bone marrow cells, and embryonic stem cells are used for personalized cell therapy. It has various applications such as platelet transfusions, bone marrow transplantation, whole blood transfusions, packed red cell transfusions, and organ transplantation. Due to its ability to treat various diseases, personalized cell therapy has received extensive acceptance among surgeons and patients. It is used to treat neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and cancer.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/204

According to Centre for Disease Control (CDC), globally, around 14.1 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2012, leading to 8.2 million fatalities. It is projected that around 19.3 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed by 2025. Furthermore, as per International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2015, over 415 million people suffered from diabetes and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. It is expected that rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid spurt in incidence rate of cancer cases will fuel the growth of the global personalized cell therapy market.

Increased prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is expected to create significant market opportunity for players in the personalized cell therapy market

Currently, except of few therapies practiced to reduce inflammation and inhibit immune response, there are no curative therapy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). As drug therapy is not always effective, research experts have discovered special cells in bone marrow that can be developed into injectable cell therapy to treat IBD.

According to study conducted by Wake Forest School of Medicine in 2016, there are over 1 million people in the U.S. suffering from IBD, which is caused by recurrent diarrhea and is characterized by persistent abdominal pain. IBD comprises various medical conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. In these diseases, the intestines get damaged and can become red and swollen ulcers. This inadvertently creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the global personalized cell therapy market.

Increase in development of personalized cell therapy products along with high prevalence of lifestyle diseases driving the growth of personalized cell therapy market in developed regions

Better healthcare amenities along with high adoption rate of new technology for the treatment of cancer in the developed region is expected to boost overall sales of autologous cell therapy products in regions such as North America and Europe. There are over 200 companies engaged in development of personalized cell therapy products in the U.S. alone.

The personalized cell therapy market is expected to gain traction in Europe and Asia-Pacific region, which is supported by improvement in healthcare facilities and growing awareness about the personalized cell therapy in emerging economies such as India and China.

As per American Diabetes Association, prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, from 4.7% to 8.7% in 2014. Furthermore, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 117 million people of U.S. had one or more chronic health conditions as of 2012, also in 2014 around 29.1 million people were suffering from diabetes in the U.S.

Some of the major companies in personalized cell therapy market are Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc., MolMed S.p.A. and Vericel Corporation.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/204

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.