Personalized Medicines Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: 3G Biotech, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Abbott

Personalized medicine is tailoring of a treatment to a specific patient i.e. designing medicine treatment on the basis of diagnosis, disease condition, patient history, body physics, and other factors related to patients and diseases. Personalized medicine is also known as precision medicine, stratified medicine, or P4 medicine.

In 2017, the global Personalized Medicines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2018-2025.

Growing healthcare expenditure levels triggering the need for an effective diagnostic procedure for cancer, growing prevalence of cancer and increasing usage of combination biomarkers for diagnostics are few factors expected to boost market growth.

The “Personalized Medicines Market Research 2018” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Personalized Medicines market. Personalized Medicines industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Personalized Medicines industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Personalized Medicines Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

3G Biotech

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

Abbott

Agendia NV

Asuragen Inc

Becton Dickinson

CardioDx Inc.

Foundation Medicine

Qiagen

Siemens Healthcare

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GE Healthcare

Pfizer

Sanofi

23andMe

Illumina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PM Diagnostics

PM Therapeutics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Dietary Care Centers

Others

Global Personalized Medicines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Personalized Medicines industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Personalized Medicines Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personalized Medicines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personalized Medicines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

