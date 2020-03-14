Phytonutrients Market Forecast: Growth by 2024, Top Companies, key Regions, Product type

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Phytonutrients” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing application in the pharmaceuticals industries

The continuous growing demand of phytonutrients in the pharmaceuticals industry is helping to grow this market globally. It is used to prepare diabetic related medicines that help to reduce diabetic problems. It has numerous health benefits as natural vitamin E, high antioxidant capacity. These benefits have made its application in several types of medicine such as vitamin E supplement medicine, and anti-aging products to reduce the process of aging of the skin. It is also used to prevent clogging of arteries, and strengthen the immune system. Further, it is also used to fight Alzheimer’s disease as well as to prevent various types of cancer.

Growing awareness about the health benefits among consumers

Recent trends have shown that increasing health awareness and consumer knowhow about the various health benefits associated with phytonutrients, provides a great opportunity for this market to grow. There is a shift in the consumer preference towards superior quality foods products, that are nutritious and balanced. Additionally, some phytonutrients are not available in proper amount in the food, for this reason, consumers prefer an external source of phytonutrients such as nutraceuticals, anti-aging pills, and medicine for their better health. Moreover, the market for phytonutrients has huge potential from the various untapped and emerging markets. Furthermore, the manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development activities to enhance the extraction process of phytonutrients, thus providing a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Lack of standard to measure the standard of phytonutrients products globally

However, one of the major restraints affecting the growth of this market is the absence of a global standard to measure the quality standards of phytonutrient products in every nation. The raw materials that are used to make potent plant extracts are often of inferior quality in some nation due to lack of a concrete standard. The quality of the raw materials greatly affects the quality of the final product and therefore this act as a restraining factor.

Asia-Pacific to influence the Phytonutrients market through 2018-2024

Among the geography, North America is the leading player in this market, due to the presence of a large number of phytonutrients manufacturing companies. Additionally, consumers in this market are more aware of the health benefits about the phytonutrients compared to other regions. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the high adoption rate of phytonutrients among middle-class consumers. Additionally, growing disposable income among young consumer is boosting the growth of this market in this region.

Youngevity Launches Whole Food Product – Super Greens

April 2017, Youngevity International, Inc. a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, launched its first phytonutrient based fermented whole food product — Super Greens™. Super Greens is predominately a phytonutrient based product, in which plant-based extracts and whole foods are used in the formulation. Phyto-nutrients are classified as the health providing nutrients in whole foods, the natural antioxidants and the original matrix of vitamins and minerals. Each ingredient in Super Greens provides complementary nutrients, creating a full foundational set of nutrients with each serving.

