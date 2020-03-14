Pipe Coating Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024
Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.
A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.
North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.
The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pipe Coating market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12700 million by 2024, from US$ 8740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pipe Coating business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pipe Coating market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pipe Coating value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Thermoplastic Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Metal Coatings
Concrete Weight Coatings
Polyurea Coatings
Others
Segmentation by application:
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Chemical Processing
Municipal Water Supply
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Akzonobel
BASF SE
LyondellBasell
Arkema
The DOW Chemical Company
Dupont
Covestro AG
PPG Industries
Valspar
3M
Axalta Coating Systems
Celanese Corporation
Nippon Paint
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
The Bayou Companies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pipe Coating consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pipe Coating market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pipe Coating manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pipe Coating with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pipe Coating submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Pipe Coating by Players
Chapter Four: Pipe Coating by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Pipe Coating Market Forecast
