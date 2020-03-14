PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pipeline transportation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The pipeline transportation market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Transportation Services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The pipeline transportation market section of the report gives context. It compares the pipeline transportation market with other segments of the Transportation Services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Pipeline Transportation Indicators Comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation; Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation; Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation; Others

Companies Mentioned: ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Emerson Electric Co, FMC Technologies, Schneider Electric

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Pipeline Transportation Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Content

1. Pipeline Transportation Market Characteristics

2. Pipeline Transportation Market Size And Growth

2.1. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

2.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

2.1.2. Restraints On The Market

2.2. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

2.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

2.2.2. Restraints On The Market;

3. Pipeline Transportation Trends And Strategies;

4. Pestle Analysis

4.1. Political

4.2. Economic

4.3. Social

4.4. Technological

4.5. Legal

4.6. Environmental;

5. Pipeline Transportation Market Customer Information;

6. Pipeline Transportation Market Regional And Country Analysis

6.1. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

6.2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Region

6.3. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

6.4. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Country

6.6. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

7. Pipeline Transportation Market Segmentation

7.1. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

7.2. Global Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

8. Pipeline Transportation Market Segments

8.1.Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

d) Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Segment

8.2.Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

d) Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Segment

8.3.Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

d) Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Segment

8.4.Others

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Others Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

d) Global Others Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Segment

9. Global Pipeline Transportation Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

9.1. Pipeline Transportation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

9.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transportation Expenditure, Global

10. Pipeline Transportation Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10.1. Pipeline Transportation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country

10.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transportation Expenditure, By Country

11. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market

11.1.1. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

11.1.2. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.1.3. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.1.4. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

11.1.5. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transportation Market: Country Analysis

11.3. China Pipeline Transportation Market

11.3.1. China Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

11.3.2. China Pipeline Transportation Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.3.3. China Pipeline Transportation Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.3.4. China Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

11.3.5. China Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. India Pipeline Transportation Market

11.4.1. India Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

11.4.2. India Pipeline Transportation Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.4.3. India Pipeline Transportation Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.4.4. India Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

11.4.5. India Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.5. Japan Pipeline Transportation Market

11.5.1. Japan Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

11.5.2. Japan Pipeline Transportation Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.5.3. Japan Pipeline Transportation Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.5.4. Japan Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

11.5.5. Japan Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.6. Australia Pipeline Transportation Market

11.6.1. Australia Pipeline Transportation Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.6.2. Australia Pipeline Transportation Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.6.3. Australia Pipeline Transportation Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transportation

Others

11.6.4. Australia Pipeline Transportation Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

……Continued

