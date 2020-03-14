Polyaspartic Coatings Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2017 – 2025

Polyaspartic coatings is a new class of coating technology and is a derivative of aliphatic polyisocyanate and a polyaspartic ester. They are widely used for protecting steel structures from corrosion and also used in various commercial, automotive, and power generation industry. They possess high chemical, abrasion, impact, and UXplorermrV resistance. They emit low VOC as compared to their counterparts and are highly durable in nature. polyaspartic coatings doesn’t turn yellow and require less curing time as well as maintenance compared to epoxy, polyurethane, etc. coatings.

The report estimates and forecasts the polyaspartic coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the polyaspartic coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the polyaspartic coatings market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of polyaspartic coatings.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the polyaspartic coatings market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for polyaspartic coatings between 2017 and 2025.

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the polyaspartic coatings market by dividing it into following types: by Technology, by End-user, and by Geography. The polyaspartic coatings market based on Technology type has been segmented into water, solvent, and powder. End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2017 and 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Polyaspartic coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user and Technology type segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., India, China, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-user and products in all the regions and countries.

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, Covestro AG, Sika Corporation, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd, and Rust-Oleum Corporation. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

