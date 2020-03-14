Portable Generator Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha

A portable generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home.

The Portable Generator market was valued at 2300 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4020 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Generator.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Portable Generator in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Portable Generator. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Portable Generator will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Portable Generator industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Portable Generator is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Portable Generator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 37.53% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Portable Generator industry.

The “Portable Generator Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Portable Generator market. Portable Generator industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Portable Generator industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Portable Generator Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honda Power

Generac

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

United Power Technology

Champion

Wacker Neuson

Hyundai Power

KOHLER

TTI

Sawafuji

Honeywell

Eaton

HGI

Pramac

Mi-T-M

Scott’s

The consumption volume of Portable Generator is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Portable Generator industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Portable Generator is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Portable Generator Breakdown Data by Type

Diesel Type

Gasoline Type

Gas Type

Other Types

Portable Generator Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Portable Generator Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Portable Generator industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Portable Generator Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Portable Generator status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Portable Generator manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

