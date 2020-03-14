Pregnancy Products Market: Development Factors, Key Players, Regional Analysis, Applications and Forecasts by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Pregnancy Products” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Continuous growth in the number of pregnancies is boosting the growth of this market

The rising number of pregnant women around the globe and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of diverse products are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the years to come. In addition, a substantial rise and improvement of the distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of pregnancy products market in the near future.

Alliance Pharma launched nausea drug Xonvea in the UK

October 2018, Alliance Pharma launched Xonvea, a new prescription drug for the treatment of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP), in the UK. Xonvea, which is a combination of doxylamine and pyridoxine, would be available across the country for women having NVP where conservative management was not successful. Alliance is a publicly owned international pharmaceutical company listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, and a well-established distribution channel. Additionally, growing disposable income among working women and their awareness about pregnancy product and its benefits are helping to grow this market in the emerging economies.

Anlit Launched High Omega-3 Chew for Pregnant Women

April 2017, Anlit, Ltd., launched a delicious high-DHA omega-3 supplement in a single fish-shaped chew to benefit women during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Anlit’s new omega-3 chew is a fun, fish-shaped, single-serving bite containing a high concentration of DHA as well as EPA (126mg DHA, 24mg EPA), for a total of 150mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 essential fatty acids are important for the pregnant women and her fetus, mostly known for appropriate neural and cognitive function. Recent meta-analyses indicate probiotics and fish oil supplements during pregnancy and breastfeeding could help reduce the risk of food allergies and eczema in early childhood. The findings are now being considered by the British Government as an influential component for the new dietary guidelines for expectant mothers and infants.

