Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast up, 2018-2026: Coherent Market Insights

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among the geriatric male population. It is a major health concern, especially in developed countries with a greater proportion of elderly men being affected by it. According to European Association of Urology, 2016, the incidence is highest in Northern and Western Europe (> 200 per 100,000 men with age group > 70 years of age), while rates in Eastern and Southern Europe have showed a continuous increase. Thus, the introduction of innovative drugs for patients with prostate cancer is required to meet the unmet needs with satisfactory results. Currently, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) is usually treated with chemotherapy (docetaxel, and cabazitaxel) or secondary hormonal therapeutic agents such as abiraterone or Triptorelin. Immunotherapy with Sipuleucel-T is prescribed in treating asymptomatic or minimally metastatic CRPC without visceral metastasis.

Market Dynamics

The market is gaining significant traction due to continuous investment by research organizations and universities for the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of such tumors. Novel therapies are expected to be predominately approved in castration-resistant patients, and to compete with better-established treatments, such as Zytiga, Xtandi and generic docetaxel, or to act as adjuvants to established therapies. For instance, there is a strong pipeline of products such as Metformin (Mansoura University), Avelumab (Duke University Medical Center), LY2452473 (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), which are in their phase 2 studies and are projected to enter the market in the near future. However, high cost and side effects associated with drugs can restraint the market growth.

Endeavor to introduce highly effective therapies for prostate cancer would support the market growth

Many research organizations and universities are investing in research for the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of such tumors. For instance, some pipeline products which are in phase 2 studies, such as Avelumab (Duke University Medical Center), Metformin (Mansoura University), LY2452473 (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) are expected to arrive in the market in the near future. Furthermore, many products that are about to face patent expiry during the forecast period will also contribute in the growth of the generic prostate cancer therapeutics market. Many pharmaceutical companies are also focusing on introducing their respective drugs in different countries to boost the sales of their products. For instance, in December, 2016, Sanofi’s prostate cancer drug name Jevtana (cabazitaxel) for the treatment of metastatic hormone-refractory prostate cancer (mHRPC) was approved by Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for restricted use within NHS Scotland, due to which Scotland has now collaborated with health authorities in Northern Ireland, England and Wales. Thereby, reducing potential disparities in care across the UK for this vulnerable group of patients.

Rising implications associated with prostate cancer are expected to affect the prostate cancer therapeutics market

Prostate cancer incidence is strongly related to age, with the highest incidence rates being in older men. According to National Cancer Registry Ireland, 2011, median age at prostate cancer diagnosis in Ireland was 67 years with 38.9% of cases being diagnosed in men and 21.3% in men 75+ years. Median age at death was 80 with 70.3% of deaths occurring in men 75+ years. Moreover, Supportive initiatives undertaken by key players in collaboration with various governments to create more awareness of clinical symptoms about prostate cancer and availability of screening & diagnostic tests such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) and Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) resulting in early detection are also the factors which expected to boost the prostate cancer therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with drugs, and poor reimbursement of treatment cost may affect the prostate cancer therapeutics negatively.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in the prostate cancer therapeutics market include Johnson & Johnson, Astella, Inc, Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), Ipsen Group, Tolmar Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Inc.

