Artificial devices used to replace missing limbs lost due to birth defect or amputation are called prosthetics. Apart from birth defects, various medical conditions such as circulation problems, traumatic injuries, cancer, and diabetes can lead to amputation of limbs. The prosthetic leg helps carry out the basic functions of supporting the body and helps the person with body movement to perform daily activities.

Due to the technological advancements, more comfortable and functional prosthetic legs such as carbon fiber prosthetics are available in market. These help the wearer perform otherwise arduous task such as swimming, sky diving, complete triathlons, marathons, etc.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/369

However, sometimes prosthetic legs need to be replaced because of reasons such as increase/decrease in body weight, increase in height—in case of children—incorrect size of socket, material defects such as cracking, stretching or shrinking of material, and incompatibility with the body.

Availability of Innovative, customizable, technologically advanced prosthetic legs and their increasing use will support the growth of prosthetic legs market in near future

In the global prosthetic legs market, North America holds the largest share followed by Europe as affordability is not a major issue in these regions. But now companies are focusing on emerging nations possessing high customer base, and increasing adaptation of prosthetic legs with growing income and awareness. Manufacturers are also trying to cut cost of prosthetic, legs which will result in growth of prosthetic legs market in the near future.

The growth of this market is supported by innovative devices and their improved material. Also many companies provide customized prosthetic legs or their components. For example, UNYQ provides personalized prosthetic covers, which offers advanced functionality such as IoT connectivity, wherein the prosthetic limb tracks the daily physical activities of the wearer, which is wirelessly transmitted to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Based on end user segment, the prosthetic clinics segment holds the largest market share, followed by hospitals and rehabilitation centers, respectively.

Some of the major players in the prosthetic legs market are Blatchford Ltd., Ossur, Touch Bionics Inc., Hanger Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, and The Ohio Willow Wood Co.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/369

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.