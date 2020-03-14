Psoriasis is a non-communicable autoimmune disease characterized by patches of abnormal skin. These skin spots are red, itchy, and scaly which may be small and localized or cover the entire body. Skin injury may cause psoriatic skin changes at that spot, a phenomenon called Koebner phenomenon.

There are five main types of psoriasis namely Plaque, Guttate, Inverse, Pustular, and Erythrodermic. Plaque psoriasis, also known as psoriasis vulgaris, is the most prevalent type of psoriasis, accounting for around 90% of reported cases. Most commonly affected areas of the body include back of the forearms, shins, around the navel, and the scalp. Guttate psoriasis has drop-shaped lesions. Pustular psoriasis is characterized by the presence of small non-infectious pus-filled blisters. Inverse psoriasis forms red patches in skin folds. Erythrodermic psoriasis occurs when the rash become widespread and can develop from other types. Fingernails and toenails are affected in most people at some point of time. This may include pits in the nails or changes in nail color.

Increasing prevalence of psoriasis coupled with early diagnosis to propel growth of psoriasis treatment market

The growth of psoriasis treatment market is projected to gain traction in North America owing to large patient pool in this region. Also, better medical facilities, commercialization of new diagnostic technology, medical policies, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors fueling growth of psoriasis treatment market. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), around 3% of the world’s population has some form of psoriasis. According to a study published in Cleveland Clinic in September 2013, there are around 150,000 new cases of psoriasis reported each year in the U.S. According to a study published in Medical Journal of Malaysia, in 2015 prevalence of psoriasis varies between 2.0% to 3.0% worldwide. Incidence rate is highest among Caucasians and lowest among Japanese and Africans. The study states that prevalence rate of psoriasis in Japan is 0.05% to 0.1%, as compared to China 0.5% and Taiwan 0.2%, and in India, the prevalence of psoriasis was reported in the range of 0.4% to 2.8%. High prevalence and increasing incidence propels growth of the psoriasis treatment market.

Treatment options for Psoriasis fueling growth of the psoriasis treatment market

Various treatments can help control the symptoms fueling growth of psoriasis treatment market. These treatment methods include administering steroid, vitamin D3, exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) light, and immunosuppressive like methotrexate. Around 75% of cases can be managed with creams alone. Cream and ointments of corticosteroid, and calcipotriol can effectively treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis. However, when condition become more severe, creams are combined with oral medications such as methotrexate, acitretin, and cyclosporin.

Topical drugs used in treatment of psoriasis include corticosteroids, vitamin D, hydroxyanthrone, and retinoid aiding in growth of the psoriasis treatment market. Topical corticosteroids are frequently prescribed for treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis. Low-potency corticosteroid ointments are recommended for sensitive areas such as face or skin folds and for treating widespread patches of damaged skin. Medicated foams and scalp solutions are available in market to treat psoriasis patches on the scalp. Vitamin D analogues are synthetic forms of vitamin D and they slow the growth of skin cells. Calcipotriene (Dovonex) is a cream or solution a vitamin D that contains analogue, used by itself to treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis or in combination with other topical medications. Anthralin (Hydroxyanthrone) is used to normalize DNA activity in skin cells. Anthralin (Dritho-Scalp) also can remove scale, making the skin smoother. Topical retinoids normalizes DNA activity in skin cells and decreases inflammation.

There are many global players operating in the global psoriasis treatment market. This includes Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Rowan Bioceuticals Private Limited, Stiefel Laboratories Inc. (GlaxoSmithKline plc), Win Medicare Pvt. Ltd., and Novartis AG.

