Pulmonary Drugs Market 2018-2026: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Pulmonary drugs can treat wide range of conditions, which are included within the ambit of pulmonary diseases such as pneumonia, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary hypertension, and others. . Pulmonary drugs provide medications for all types of pulmonary diseases, which is expected to fuel market growth in near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that most respiratory diseases are preventable and can be treated with the help of appropriate medication. This has led to intensification of efforts for development of effective and efficient pulmonary drugs and medications. Some of the pulmonary drugs are administered with the help of devices called nebulizers or inhalers.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1285

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving growth of the pulmonary drugs market include increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, tobacco smoking, and government and non-government initiatives. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 25 million people in the U.S. suffered from asthma that is 1 in 13 Americans were suffering from asthma. Under 18 years of age, 6.2 million people suffered from asthma. Annually asthma accounts for 14.2 million physician office visits and 1.8 million emergency visits. Moreover, the significant number of patent expiration of branded drugs, funding for research and development and launch of innovative products are expected to contribute as major factors in the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, GSK received U.S. FDA approval for unique three-in-one inhaler named Trelegy Ellipta for chronic lung disease. Trelegy Ellipta combines three therapies into a single inhaler, thereby giving a new treatment option to the patients. However, a large undiagnosed population and side effects associated with the consumption of these drugs resulting into kidney problems leading to adverse outcomes are expected to limit the market growth.

Increasing tobacco smoking to augment market growth

Increasing incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is directly proportional to the tobacco smoking and exposure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016, tobacco smoking is the primary cause of COPD leading to around 90% of COPD cases. The irreversible damages caused due to smoke leads to adoption of lifestyle adjustments and medical treatments that includes consumption of bronchodilators, inhaled glucocorticoids, inhaled steroids, and other pulmonary drugs to relieve the disease symptoms, thereby propelling demand for pulmonary drugs. Tobacco is major cause of death and illness across the world. The number of smokers is consistent globally and does not have a drop since a past few years. Smokers are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the average rate of smokers in 2012 was 1 in 5 people, which was reported to be constant in the Burden of Tobacco use in the U.S. released in 2015. North America dominates the global pulmonary drugs market, owing to the increasing prescriptions of Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and Long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) combinational products. According to Ontario Drug Policy Research Network, 2015, ICS+LABA combination products are the second-most commonly prescribed inhaled respiratory medications for all indications in Canada, with 1.1 million prescriptions dispensed in the fourth quarter of 2013, whereas, short-acting beta-agonists (e.g., salbutamol) are the most frequently prescribed inhaled respiratory medications in Canada with 1.8 million prescriptions dispensed in the same time period.

Supportive government and non-government initiatives to accelerate the market growth

The government and non-government initiatives help patients to fight the diseases by providing sufficient medical care and education regarding the benefits of preventive measures as well as appropriate medications to curb the life threatening diseases such as COPD. For instance, in 2016, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90% of deaths were reported due to COPD in low and middle-income economies. Thus, the WHO initiated Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD) with a vision to provide required medical treatments to patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases in low and middle income economies. This provision demands a significant quantity of medication that is expected to propel the pulmonary drugs market. Also, in 2015, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation granted a US$ 89 Mn funding to Novavax, to develop RSV F (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Vaccine for pregnant women in low sourced countries as maternal immunization vaccine to protect respiratory infections in the children. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the pulmonary drugs market, owing to the continuous marketing of new brands to consolidate and strengthen the sales of products by the manufacturers. For instance, in 2016, Lupin Limited and Novartis Healthcare Private Limited (NHPL) entered into a co-marketing agreement to promote Novartis’s Indacaterol / Glycopyrronium inhaler in India for treating COPD under the brand name of Loftair. The major players operating the global pulmonary drugs market include Sanofi SA, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc., AstraZenca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc., Cheisi farmaceutici S.p.A., Zambon Company S.p.A., Alaxia SAS, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1285

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.