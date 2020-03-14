Radio Modem Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2017 – 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on ” Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Radio Modem Market 2017 Forecast to 2022 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Overview of Radio Modem Market: Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

Radio Modem Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix Ltd

ADEUNIS RF

Market Segment by Type, covers

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Radio Modem Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government & Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining & Oil

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Scope of Radio Modem Market:

This report focuses on the Radio Modem in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects of Radio Modem Market, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Radio Modem product scope, market overview, Radio Modem market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Radio Modem product scope, market overview, Radio Modem market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2 , to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Modem market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Modem in 2017 and 2017.

, to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Modem market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Modem in 2017 and 2017. Chapter 3 , the Radio Modem competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Radio Modem market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

, the Radio Modem competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Radio Modem market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Radio Modem market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

, the Radio Modem market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Radio Modem market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Radio Modem market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Radio Modem market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Radio Modem market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12 , Radio Modem market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

, Radio Modem market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radio Modem market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

