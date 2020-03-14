Radiographic Inspection Services Market 2026: Top Key Players Intertek Group Plc., Applus+, S.E. International, Inc.

Global Radiographic Inspection Services Market: Definition and Introduction

Radiographic inspection services are widely utilized in non-destructive testing that involves the use of either x-rays or gamma rays to view the internal structure of the component. The function of radiographic inspection services is inspecting materials for unknown faults by using the short wavelength of electromagnetic radiation to penetrate various materials. Radiographic inspection services have five types on the basis of imaging technique type_ film radiography, computed tomography (CT), real-time radiography (RTR), computed radiography (CR), and digital radiography (DR). Notable properties of radiographic inspection services include higher reproducible, can be used on a variety of materials, for later analysis data gathered or can be stored, and others. Radiographic inspection services have very few material limitations and no part preparation is required. These advantages of radiographic inspection services find a wide range of applications in the aerospace, construction, oil & gas, automotive, chemical, aerospace, pulp & paper, and others.

Global Radiographic Inspection Services Market Dynamics

Global radiographic inspection services market is primarily driven by its niche application across respective end-use sectors. The ability of radiographic inspection service is to inspect an object without disturbing its operation and provide the cost-effectiveness as well as quality control. These are major factors positively impact on the demand of radiographic inspection services. Although, advancement in technologies of non-destructive techniques will boost the demand of radiographic inspection services.

Radiographic inspection services are known to possess improved properties with reference to other product types, which helps the radiographic inspection services gain favored applications in numerous industries, such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, plastics, construction etc. are widely using radiographic inspection services. The relatively slow rate of the process and high range prices of equipment will hamper the growth of the global radiographic inspection service market. On-going as well as upcoming construction projects and stringent safety government regulations will drive the global radiographic inspection services market in next few years.

Key players in the radiography inspection services market are focusing on the collaboration, acquisition and expansion. The radiography inspection service providers are targeting high development areas to gain higher market traction. For instance, MISTRAS Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of seminary Inspection Services, a US based firm, to meet customer demand.

Global Radiographic Inspection Services Market Segmentation

Radiographic Inspection Services market is segmented on the basis of source of radiation, end-use industry, product form, and regions. Global radiographic inspection services market can be segmented on the basis of source of radiation as mentioned below:

X-ray

Gamma ray

Global radiographic inspection services market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as mentioned below:

Construction

Chemical

Power & Energy

Aerospace

Oil & gas

Automotive

Pulp & paper

Pharmaceutical

Global radiographic inspection services market can be segmented on the basis of applications as mentioned below:

Steel

Cast Iron

Plasters

Concrete

Metals

Global radiographic inspection services market can be segmented on the basis of imaging technique type as mentioned below:

Film Radiography

Real time radiography (RTR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography (CR)

Global Radiographic Inspection Services Market: Regional outlook

Owing to the rapidly growing new technologies in China will create opportunities in the country for the radiographic inspection services market players. Strong government regulations and wide infrastructural activities in developed economies i.e. Europe and North America regions will act as a significant platform for radiographic inspection services market the forecast period. Moreover, developing economies such as South East Asia and Middle East & Africa projected to be high growth platform for radiography inspection services market during forecast period.

Global Radiographic Inspection Services Market: Key Players

The global Radiographic Inspection Services market is identified to be fa ragmented market. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global radiographic inspection services market include Computerised Information Technology Ltd, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Intertek Group Plc., Applus+, S.E. International, Inc., TWI Ltd, GE Inspection technologies, YXLON international, Zetec, and Nikon Metrology.