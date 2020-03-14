Recent Research on Teleradiology Market by 2024 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Teleradiology” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Global Teleradiology Market: North America has amassed the growth in Teleradiology Market

The global Teleradiology market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe.

Presence of advanced technology enabled healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure and presence of key players in the region are the prime factor responsible for the growth of Teleradiology market in this region.

Growing demand for technologically advanced products, increasing go9vernment initiatives as well as availability of high speed internet facilities are anticipated to boost the market for Teleradiology.

Implementation of cloud computing to boost the growth in Teleradiology Market

Implementation of cloud computing in Teleradiology is one of the recent trends in the global Teleradiology market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Teleradiology market over the forecast period.

Moreover, cloud computing Teleradiology services enable the patient images to be stored on virtual networks making easily accessible and available for the physicians and radiologists.

Increasing demand for on-site imaging

Rise in demand for on-site imaging facility is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Teleradiology market.

Moreover, the rise in demand for this facility is beneficial in rapid diagnosis and easy accessibility of patient images for personalized healthcare especially in rural areas lacking with specialized radiologists.

Leading vendors in the market are concentrating on strategic M&A’s as well as new product development to provide quality services and maintain their penetration on the market which is anticipated to bring more opportunities and chances of growth.

The leading companies identified in the market as Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd., Spectra AB, RamSoft, Inc., 4ways Healthcare Limited, Cybernet Medical Corporation, Everlight Radiology, Global Diagnostics, ONRAD, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., and Virtual Radiology (vRAD).

