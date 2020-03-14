Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Retailing In Romania Market Forecast To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2% Over 2017 – 2022, To Reach RON410.9 Billion By 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

“Retailing in Romania, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Romania retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Romania retail industry.

The retail sector in Romania has registered healthy growth since 2015. Healthy private consumption against the backdrop of improving economic activity, and an improvement in wages are the major driving forces behind the sales growth over the past two years. Overall retail sales reached RON289.6 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the next five years to reach RON410.9 billion by the end of 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope

– Romania was among the top performing countries in the EU in terms of GDP growth in 2017 and is projected to remain strong over the next five years.

– Healthy private consumption against the backdrop of improving economic activity, and an improvement in wages are the major driving factors.

