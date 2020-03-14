Rice Husk Ash Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2025

Rice Husk Ash (RHA) is a product obtained by burning rice husk, which is the outer covering of rice harvested from a paddy field. Rice husk is used to generate renewable energy. The RHA obtained from rice husk is as valuable as the rice husk in numerous applications. However, extensive R&D is required to increase the commercial consumption of RHA, as the addressable market is more of than half of the current RHA demand.Nodule form of RHA has a greater demand compared to granule and powder form.

Asia Pacific produces and consumes more than 60% of RHA followed by Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Building & construction accounts for the maximum market share in terms of application followed by steel, ceramic & refractories, silica manufacturing and others. Major companies in RHA market include Usher Agro Ltd, Wadham Energy Limited Partnership, Agrilectric Power, Agrisil Holding., Yihai Kerry Investments Co Ltd, Refratechnik Italia S.r.L and Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Rice Husk Ash at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Rice Husk Ash market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Rice Husk Ash during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Rice Husk Ash market at the global and regional level.The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Rice Husk Ash market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the Rice Husk Ash market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Enter your information below to receive a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/236

Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Market SegmentationThe study provides a decisive view of the global RHA market by segmenting it in terms of type of Product such as nodule, granule and powder RHA.

These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of RHA market based on applications such as building & construction, steel, ceramic & refractories, silica manufacturing and others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Rice Husk Ash in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of RHA for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of RHA has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of RHA. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets

Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.

This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, one SOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/236