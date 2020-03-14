Ring Pull Caps Market is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate

This report provides forecast and analysis of the ring pull caps market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging demand, beverage packaging market outlook, metal caps & closures market outlook and comparison between metal and plastic caps & closures. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the ring pull caps market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for ring pull caps manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of ring pull caps manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, key differentiator and headquarters. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material, cap diameter, end-use, and region.

The report includes volume sales of ring pull caps and the revenue generated from sales of ring pull caps globally and across all important regional economies. The global ring pull caps market is segmented on the basis of material into aluminum and steel segments.

On the basis of cap diameter, the global ring pull caps market is segmented into 26 mm and other sizes segments.

On the basis of end-use, the global ring pull caps market is segmented into beer, soft drinks and others segments.

The ring pull caps market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of ring pull caps by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Ring pull caps market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The ring pull caps market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current ring pull caps market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional ring pull caps manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the ring pull caps market for various end uses of ring pull caps in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the ring pull caps market by country. Ring pull caps market numbers for all the regions by material, by cap diameter and by end-use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each regions demand. Company-level ring pull caps market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The ring pull caps market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoovers, and companys annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global ring pull caps market are Finn-Korkki Oy, The TNN Development Limited, Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., World Bottling Cap, LLC and Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Material

Aluminum

Steel

By Cap Diameter

26 mm

Other sizes

By End-use

Beer

Soft drinks

Others (wine, Juices, etc.)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Ukraine

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

