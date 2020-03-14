Rise in investment in interior designing fuel the growth of the global wooden floor Industry.

A wooden floor is a type of hard surface flooring, which lasts for decades, can be cleaned easily, and is hygienic than other flooring. There is an increase in demand for the flooring, owing to rise in construction projects across different regions of the world. In addition, its installation enhances the beauty adds value, and makes the room look spacious, which are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high cost of manufacturing is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The global wooden floor market size was $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, and in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2025.The flooring constitutes horizontal element for buildings and infrastructure architecture that help manage the landscape attributes for visual appeal, pedestrian movement, and provide support to other infrastructure elements.

Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the wooden floor market during the forecast period. However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, and fluctuation in foreign currencies affect profit margins, which are estimated to impede the global wooden floor market.

Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in investments in North American, Asia-Pacific, and African countries. Based on the product segment, engineered wood is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its various benefits, such as high resale value, and high perceived & monetary value.

Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wooden floor market along with the current trends and estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Wooden Floor Market Key Segment:

By Product

Engineered Wood

Solid wood

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



The key players profiled in this report include Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Khrs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.

