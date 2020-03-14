Rotary Selector Switches Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Rotary Selector Switches Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A rotary selector switch is intended to turn products on and off, the switches were common in devices that needed to provide a wide array of options rather than the two or three provided by the other switch types. A rotary switch consists of a single pin, called a rotor, which has one or more flat wheels connected to it, called decks. Rotary Selector Switches are suitable for instruments like Ammeters, Voltmeters, Power Factor Meters etc. The design enables to indicate by means of a single meter, the current or the voltage. Ammeter Selector Switches are provided with make – before – break contacts to give security against risk of open circuit of the current transformer secondaries. The global Rotary Selector Switches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rotary Selector Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rotary Selector Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

OMEGA

TE Connectivity

CTS Corporation

Elma Electronic

Grayhill

C&K Components

APEM

Carling Technologies

EAO

Nidec Copal Electronics

Omron

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

ALPS

Eaton

Phoenix Contact

Kingtek

NKK Switches

Electroswitch Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Single-pole Rotary Selector Switches

Multi-pole Rotary Selector Switches Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Automation

Communications

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Rotary Selector Switches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rotary Selector Switches

1.2 Rotary Selector Switches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-pole Rotary Selector Switches

1.2.3 Multi-pole Rotary Selector Switches

1.3 Rotary Selector Switches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rotary Selector Switches Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Industrial Automation

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Rotary Selector Switches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Rotary Selector Switches Market Size

1.5.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Rotary Selector Switches Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Rotary Selector Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rotary Selector Switches Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Rotary Selector Switches Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Rotary Selector Switches Production

3.4.1 North America Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Rotary Selector Switches Production

3.5.1 Europe Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Rotary Selector Switches Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Rotary Selector Switches Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Rotary Selector Switches Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Rotary Selector Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Rotary Selector Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Rotary Selector Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Rotary Selector Switches Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Rotary Selector Switches Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Rotary Selector Switches Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Rotary Selector Switches Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Rotary Selector Switches Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Rotary Selector Switches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Selector Switches Business

7.1 OMEGA

7.1.1 OMEGA Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OMEGA Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TE Connectivity

7.2.1 TE Connectivity Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TE Connectivity Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CTS Corporation

7.3.1 CTS Corporation Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CTS Corporation Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Elma Electronic

7.4.1 Elma Electronic Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Elma Electronic Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Grayhill

7.5.1 Grayhill Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Grayhill Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 C&K Components

7.6.1 C&K Components Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 C&K Components Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 APEM

7.7.1 APEM Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 APEM Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Carling Technologies

7.8.1 Carling Technologies Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Carling Technologies Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EAO

7.9.1 EAO Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EAO Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nidec Copal Electronics

7.10.1 Nidec Copal Electronics Rotary Selector Switches Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rotary Selector Switches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nidec Copal Electronics Rotary Selector Switches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Carling Technologies

7.12 Omron

7.13 Schneider Electric

7.14 Honeywell

7.15 ALPS

7.16 Eaton

7.17 Phoenix Contact

7.18 Kingtek

7.19 NKK Switches

7.20 Electroswitch

8 Rotary Selector Switches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rotary Selector Switches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Selector Switches

8.4 Rotary Selector Switches Industrial Chain Analysis

