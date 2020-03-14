Safety Syringes Market Worth $20.89 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on the Global Safety Syringes Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Safety Syringes. Moreover, the report gives insights into the factors that affect the global as well as regional performance of the market in the short run and in the long run. The global safety syringes market in 2017 was worth 11,491.5 USD million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 20,891.4 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.93% during 2018-2024.

Safety syringes are syringes that are designed to protect healthcare workers from exposure to needle-stick injuries. Safety syringes feature a detachable or permanently attached needle for safety. The protective safety mechanism in a safety syringe is based on different approaches such as needle shielding and needle retraction.

In a safety syringe, the spent needle is safely stored inside the barrel of the syringe upon activation, thereby eliminating syringe re-use and significantly lowering the risks of cross-contamination and accidental needle sticks. Auto-Disabled (AD) syringes and retractable syringes are the two types of safety syringes available in the market. The benefits offered by the safety syringe are reduced needle exposure, increased users control, and safety from needlestick injuries.

The increasing number of patients using safety syringes for insulin injections is driving the growth of safety syringes market. The number of people consuming insulin has increased relatively. Currently, there are approximately 425 million adults with diabetes worldwide. It is anticipated to reach nearly 630 million in 2045. The prevalence of diabetes among the adult population above 18 years of age has significantly surged during the last four decades.

China and India account for 109.68 million and 69.25 million diabetes patients respectively. China and India together account for more than 35 % of the global population. The USA has more than 30.04 million diabetic patients. The USA has a 4.28% share in the global population. However, when compared to the size of populations of China and India, the occurrence of diabetes in the USA is nearly 10 % of its overall population. Nearly 70 million people in the USA are at the pre-diabetic stage.

Though pills and oral solutions for insulin are available, injections are still the major way of delivering insulin to the patients. Given the possibility of needle injuries with normal syringes, more patients are moving towards safety syringes for insulin injections. Moreover, high occurrences of chronic diseases and borne diseases are also boosting the growth of safety syringes market. Further, awareness programmers by governments and health organizations are expected to create growth opportunities in this market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Application

Based on applications the market is divided into drug delivery, vaccination, blood specimen collection, anesthesia, and others. The global safety syringes market by applications was dominated by drug delivery segment in 2017. Drug delivery technologies, such as auto-injectors for self-injection and for use with add-on devices for protecting the user and healthcare provider from the risk of needlestick injuries.

Market Segmentation by End-users

Based on end-user, the sub-markets are divided into hospitals and HMOs, clinics, pharmacies, diabetic patients, fertility patients, family practices, and others. The global Safety Syringes market by End-user was dominated by Hospitals and HMOs segment in 2017. The main function of a hospital is to provide medical care to the patient’s needs. Syringes, needles, and other disposable items are some of the most common products used in hospitals for drug delivery, vaccination, blood collection, and anesthesia and for other applications. A large pool of patients is been admitted in hospitals owing to infections, chronic diseases, and accidents for treatment. Injections are preferred for the treatment of patients as medications injected through syringes are absorbed faster when compared to tablets.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The global safety syringes market by clinics was dominated by North America. The US and Canada is the main country that is driving North America for safety syringes market. An increasing number of diseases such as Cancer, HIV, and Diabetes drive market growth. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

