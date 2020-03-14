Scoliosis Management Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2018-2026

Scoliosis is a medical condition that causes an abnormal curve of the backbone or spine. It is mostly diagnosed in early adolescence or in childhood. In scoliosis, a person’s spine has sideway curve, which forms C or S shape. The cause of scoliosis in still unknown, however, it might be due to a combination of environmental and hereditary factors. It can also be caused by conditions such as cerebral palsy, tumors, muscles spasms, and Marfan syndrome. There are various signs and symptoms associated with scoliosis, which includes one shoulder blade that appears more prominent than the other, pain in the neck & back, uneven shoulder area, respiratory/cardiac problems in severe cases, and constipation due to curvature causing stomach or intestines tightening. Diagnosis of scoliosis can be done with a normal X-ray imaging technique that can reveal the severity of the spinal curvature. On the basis of product type, the scoliosis management market is segmented into thoracolumbosacral orthosis (TLSO), cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO), and lumbosacral orthosis (LSO).

Scoliosis Management Market Dynamics

The global scoliosis management market is witnessing significant growth due to the prevalence of scoliosis globally. According to an article published in the Journal of Back and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation in 2014, scoliosis occurs in around 3% of people globally, most commonly among girls. Moreover, increasing government and private intervention in the field of research and clinical studies have also propelled scoliosis management market growth significantly. For instance, in 2013, the National Institutes of Health trial study found that bracing considerably decreases the risk of curve progression and the need for surgery in adolescents with idiopathic scoliosis. Success rates of around 90 to 93 percent reduction in the curve progression after wearing a brace for more than an average of 13 hours per day was observed in the trial study. This study was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Shriners Hospitals for Children, the University of Rochester, and the Children’s Miracle Network. Furthermore, increased utilization of healthcare services by patients with scoliosis conditions is driving growth of the global scoliosis management market. For instance, according to the United Sates Bone and Joint Initiative report, around 229,000 adults were hospitalized with scoliosis in 2011.

Scoliosis Management Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global scoliosis management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East. North America scoliosis management market accounted for the largest market share, owing to increasing prevalence of scoliosis in the region. For instance, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, around six to nine million people in the U.S. are affected by scoliosis, estimated 38,000 patients undergo spinal fusion surgery, and around 30,000 children are fitted with a brace every year. Moreover, wide availability of products offering better solutions to the patients and increasing healthcare infrastructure are propelling growth of the scoliosis management market.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the scoliosis management market over the forecast period, followed by Europe, owing to increasing prevalence of scoliosis and adoption of new technologies for the treatment of scoliosis. For instance, researchers from the Xiao Feng Spinal Deformity Studio and National Rehabilitation Aids Research Center in Beijing created country’s first customized 3D printed back brace for the treatment of scoliosis in 2015.

Scoliosis Management Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global scoliosis management market include Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Aspen Medical Products, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Pro-Tech Orthopedics, Orthotech, Wilmington Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., Spinal Technology, Inc., Ortholutions GmbH & Co. KG, and Össur. Market players are engaged in developing new technologies, in order to hold dominant position in the market. For instance, in 2014, 3D Systems launched its 3D printed bespoke braces for scoliosis treatment.

