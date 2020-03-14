Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
IoT technology enables city planners to gain insights into different aspect of city management by enabling different devices to interconnect. It helps to manage large complex environments, understand the state of the city, and collaborate with different departments to produce cumulative results. There are a number of initiatives by IT and communication service providers. These increasing initiatives are increasing the popularity of the smart city concept across the globe.
Scope of the Report:
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart City ICT Infrastructure.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ABB
AT&T
Europe Mobile
Cisco
Hitachi
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
NTT Communications
Oracle
Siemens
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent
Ericsson
HP
Microsoft
Schneider Electric
Telefonica
Toshiba
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Smart Grid
Smart Home and Building
Smart Water Network
Smart Healthcare
Smart Education
Smart Security
Smart Transport
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Communications Industry
Transportation Industry
Express Industry
Government
Education
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
