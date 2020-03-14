Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2025

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Overview

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) is a type of anionic surfactant used in personal care industry. The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is segmented by form and application.

By form, SCI is found to be in needle, powder or granule form, out of which needle or flake form occupies the greatest market share. Sodium cocoyl isethionate finds its application in hair care, skin care, oral care and baby care products.

Among its applications, skin care accounts for a major share due to rising trend for sulfate-free products and finished products with less irritation to the skin.Producers of SCI are also producing blends of mild surfactants containing sodium cocoyl isethionate in order to make this expensive product reasonable without compromising on its efficiency.

Major demand for SCI lies in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. Under North America, the U.S. has been observed to be a major market as it houses personal care product manufacturing plants of leading players offering sodium SCI in their final products.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR.

Enter your information below to receive a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/199

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market by segmenting it in terms of form of Product such as needle, powder and granule.

These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.The study also provides segmentation of sodium cocoyl isethionate market based on the applications such as skin care, hair care, baby care and oral care. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of sodium cocoyl isethionate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of sodium cocoyl isethionate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.

Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research e

fforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.

This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council,

The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/199