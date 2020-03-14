Soft Tissue Repair Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Human body soft tissue comprises tendons, muscles, ligaments, skin, nervous tissue, cartilage, and synovial membrane. Tissue damage causes change in structure and biochemical composition. Soft tissue repair refers to replacement of the destroyed body tissue with living tissue and it is segmented into two categories namely repair and regeneration. In repair, the lost tissue is replaced by granulated tissue, which further matures to form a scar tissue. Repair is further divided into four phases – bleeding, inflammation, proliferation and re-modelling of the tissue. Regeneration is the process in which healing takes place by proliferation of the residual cells i.e. the cells which are not injured. It usually results in complete restoration of the original tissue. Surgery of soft tissue repair comprises of some procedures in which devices such as sutures, anchors, grafts, and others are usually used to reshape, remodel or fix the damaged tissue. These procedures restore functionality of the damaged tissue.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Drivers: –

Growth in soft tissue repair market can be attributed to several soft injuries in field of sports. Increasing number of people participating in sports is resulting into increase in the number of injuries, which is expected further boost growth of the of soft tissue market. Some of the injuries which affect sports people are strains, contusions, sprains, tendinitis, etc. According to a survey conducted by National Committee of Soccer Physicians (CNMF) in 2015, around 47% of players were injured with different muscle injuries such as hamstring injuries, muscle dysfunction, etc. According to California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), one of the most common injuries among the athletes is Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Increasing awareness regarding treatment of such injuries, as these injuries can affect their performance in future is driving growth of the market. According to the survey conducted by American Time Use Survey (ATUS), in 2015, there is rise of 3.6% of people participating in sports annually. According to ATUS, on an average day men participating in sports is around 4.9% and women participating in sports is around 2.3%. India has various schemes for sports such as Khelo India, National Sports Development Fund, and Scheme for promotion of sports among persons with disabilities, etc. According to Khelo India Program, 1000 students are selected every year, and they are offered a sponsorship of 5 lakhs for 8 years. Such huge participation in sports is expected to boost the growth of global tissue repair market. Increase in the number of geriatric population is also expected to drive growth of the market, as they demand for good quality of life. Old population is susceptible to problems such as trauma, joint replacement, and fractures, which can cause pain and uneasiness. According to the Census conducted in Europe in 2016, there is an increase of 4.3% in geriatric population as compared to the former years. This can further result in increment of patients for soft tissue repair surgeries and joint replacement. Moreover, increasing number of accidents is boosting growth of the market. According to a study conducted by US Department of Transportation in 2015, road accident incidents have been increased by 3.8%

Soft Tissue Repair Market Regional Analysis:-

According to the European Union government legislature, European government will be spending almost 80 billion Euros on Research and Development to enhance a broad range of research projects. According to American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), around 75% increase in hospitals was reported and 41% increase in the number of surgeons from the year 2012 -2015, hence there is an increment of 102% in the number of cases related to joint replacement. This can increase the revenue of soft tissue repair market to a greater extent. According to Association of South East Asia Nations (ASEAN), Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for medical technology market. In 2016, 105 – 120 million medical tourists visited Asia Pacific regions to seek healthcare services. Medical Tourism of India accounts for 25% of the healthcare sector revenue. National Institute of Health (NIH) from the U.S. is the key contributor of soft tissue repair market. According to American cancer society, out of 252,710 cases of breast cancer, more than half of them have opted for breast reconstruction. North America region is gaining significant traction in the soft tissue repair market by manufacturing new products such as EZ Derm by Molnlycke Healthcare, this product is used to dress wounds using pins and wires together or independently with other fixation devices. These devices are used in spine and hip replacement surgeries.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Key players:-

One of the commonly used product for soft tissue reconstruction is XCM BIOLOGIC from DePuy Synthes. It is a biologic tissue used to repair abdominal wall, it also repairs the defect of thoracic wall and hernia surgery. Other uses include muscle flap reinforcement, soft tissue reconstructive procedures, and suture line reinforcement. Key player operating in market include Life Cell Corporation, Organogenesis, Smith And Nephew, Johnson And Johnson, Covidien, Arthrex Inc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Stryker Medical Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, C. R. Bard, De Puy Synthes, and American Medical Systems.

