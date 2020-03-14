Solid State Lighting System Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Lighting System Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Solid-state lighting (SSL) are the type of lighting which features semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) or organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), as sources of lighting instead of plasma i.e. used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps, electrical filaments, , or gas. Solid state lighting system has the potential to reduce lighting energy consumption globally, as they are ten times more efficient than incandescent lighting and twice as efficient as fluorescent lighting. Some other features which attract consumers for adoption of solid state lighting systems include low power consumption, ability to withstand strong vibrations, no mercury content, no or minimum UV and IR radiation, ultra-long source life and digital controllability. Increasing application of solid state lighting systems in automobiles is a factor that is expected to drive the growth in the coming years. The global Solid State Lighting System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid State Lighting System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid State Lighting System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Lighting

Philips

Osram Licht

Seoul Semiconductor

Cree, Inc.

Intematix Corporation

Aixtron

Nichia Corporation

Bridgelux Inc

Acuity Brands

Energy Focus Inc.

LED Engin, Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

TCP International Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LEDs

OLEDs

Others Segment by Application

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Solid State Lighting System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid State Lighting System

1.2 Solid State Lighting System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LEDs

1.2.3 OLEDs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Solid State Lighting System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solid State Lighting System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 General Lighting

1.3.3 Automotive Lighting

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Solid State Lighting System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solid State Lighting System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solid State Lighting System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solid State Lighting System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solid State Lighting System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solid State Lighting System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid State Lighting System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solid State Lighting System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid State Lighting System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solid State Lighting System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solid State Lighting System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solid State Lighting System Production

3.4.1 North America Solid State Lighting System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solid State Lighting System Production

3.5.1 Europe Solid State Lighting System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solid State Lighting System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solid State Lighting System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solid State Lighting System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solid State Lighting System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solid State Lighting System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solid State Lighting System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solid State Lighting System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solid State Lighting System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solid State Lighting System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solid State Lighting System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solid State Lighting System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solid State Lighting System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solid State Lighting System Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solid State Lighting System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solid State Lighting System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid State Lighting System Business

7.1 GE Lighting

7.1.1 GE Lighting Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Lighting Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Philips Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Osram Licht

7.3.1 Osram Licht Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Osram Licht Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Seoul Semiconductor

7.4.1 Seoul Semiconductor Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Seoul Semiconductor Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cree, Inc.

7.5.1 Cree, Inc. Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cree, Inc. Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Intematix Corporation

7.6.1 Intematix Corporation Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Intematix Corporation Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aixtron

7.7.1 Aixtron Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aixtron Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nichia Corporation

7.8.1 Nichia Corporation Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nichia Corporation Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bridgelux Inc

7.9.1 Bridgelux Inc Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bridgelux Inc Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Acuity Brands

7.10.1 Acuity Brands Solid State Lighting System Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solid State Lighting System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Acuity Brands Solid State Lighting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Energy Focus Inc.

7.12 LED Engin, Inc.

7.13 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

7.14 TCP International

8 Solid State Lighting System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solid State Lighting System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solid State Lighting System

8.4 Solid State Lighting System Industrial Chain Analysis

