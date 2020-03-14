Spine Surgery Products Market 2018 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Spine Surgery Products” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global spine surgery products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1657

Camber Spine Technologies Announces First Implantations Of SPIRA™-C Open Matrix Cervical Interbody

In February 2018, Camber Spine, a leading innovator in the spine and medical technologies, announced the first surgeries using the company’s proprietary SPIRA™-C Open Matrix Cervical Interbody device, a unique, interbody fusion implant consisting of spiral support arches and Surface by Design™ technology. The first cases were performed successfully this past week with several surgeons across the country performing multilevel ACDF procedures.

Advancing spinal surgery with 3D-printed Tritanium® implants “engineered for bone”

In April 2018, Stryker’s 3D-printed Tritanium In-Growth Technology continues to impact spinal surgery. A novel, highly porous titanium material designed for bone ingrowth and biological fixation1, Tritanium was first introduced to spinal surgeons in 2016 when Stryker’s Spine division launched the Tritanium Posterior Lumbar (PL) Cage used in lumbar interbody fusion procedures for skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease and other conditions.

Back pain is the most common health problem that occurs among a large number of people globally which is major factor responsible to the growth of market

The factors such as continuously sitting for long hours and unhealthy working habits are some of the common causes of back pain. When all back pain treatment medications fails, the doctor recommended spine surgery to treat severe and prolonged back pain condition. Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery uses advanced technology and innovative technologies for the treatment of back pain caused by spinal disorders and injuries. This surgery is used to stabilize the vertebral bones and spinal joints and relieve the pressure being applied to the spinal nerves. The factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery and increase in geriatric population with spine disorder are driving the growth of Spine Surgery Products Market. Moreover, increasing road accident cases among the young generation are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, Spinal Cord Simualtion technologies can hamper the market growth. Going forward, on-going technological innovation by the leading key players in the Spine Surgery Products are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the global spine surgery products market over the forecast period.

Buy this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1657

North America region to dominate the global Spine Surgery Products market Over forecast period

Among the Geographies, North America dominates the spine surgery product market. The factors responsible for the growth of this region are growing spine disorder, high adoption of technologically advanced spine treatment procedures, improvised healthcare reimbursement policies, and rising demand of minimally invasive spine surgery. Europe is estimated to be the second largest region for this market over the forecast period. Growing number of spine surgeries and government support funding offered for the spine surgery are some factors attributing the growth of Spine Surgery Products Market.

The major key players in Spine Surgery Products Market are Johnson & Johnson, Alphatec Spine Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, K2M, Group Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., SeaSpine and SpineGuard SA.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.