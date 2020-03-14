Styrenic Polymers Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2017 – 2025

Styrenic polymers, or styrenics, are a class of the plastics family, with styrene as the main building block. Polystyrene is the parent material for all styrenic copolymers. It is a widely utilized thermoplastic material. It is employed in various end-user industries such as automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and medical among many others.

Styrenic polymers provide several benefits to diverse requirements of the medical industry. Styrenic materials can be processed to be rigid as well as flexible as per the end-use requirements. Styrenic polymers provide unique advantages for design and development of medical devices and parts due to their flexibility. Chemical inertness, unique bonding polarity, and physical and aesthetic properties augur well for the styrenic polymers in medical applications. However, styrenic polymers are relatively more expensive than their counterparts such as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene that dominate the overall medical polymers market.

Environmental factors play a role in the manufacture and marketing of all medical plastics. Manufacture of styrenic polymers for medical applications is a capital- and technology-intensive process that requires robust infrastructure and technology services. Government regulations pertaining to different medical devices govern the market for medical plastics. The quality of a product is of utmost importance and stringent quality standards need to be adhered to.

The styrenic polymer for medical applications market is governed by several value-adding services that run in the background. Research and development is the cornerstone of the market dynamics with evolving consumer requirements and threat from substitute products.

Global Styrenic Polymers Market for Medical Applications: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the styrenic polymers for medical applications market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis, along with a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the styrenic polymers for medical applications market, along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the styrenic polymers for medical applications market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Styrenic polymers for medical applications and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the styrenic polymers for medical applications market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for styrenic polymers for medical applications market between 2017 and 2025.

Global Styrenic Polymers Market for Medical Applications: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, British Plastics Federation, EUROPA – European Commission National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), PlasticsEurope, Regulation on Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), Independent Chemical Information Service (ICIS), Chemical Weekly Magazine, U.N. Comtrade, World Bank, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Styrenic Polymers Market for Medical Applications: Key Segments

The study provides a comprehensive view of the styrenic polymers for medical applications market by dividing it into product, application and geography segments. The product segments are PS, ABS, SAN, SBC, SMMA, and others. The applications are segmented into intra-venous systems & fluid delivery, mobile & digital health, surgical gloves, respiratory & drug delivery devices, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of styrenic polymers for medical applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

