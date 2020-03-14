Surgical Tables and Lights Market By Top Industry Manufacturers, Sales, Analysis, Product Segments, Business Development and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Surgical Tables and Lights Market (By Type – Surgical Lights, Examination Lights, Surgical Tables, Market By Application – Endoscopy Procedures, Surgical Suites, Dental Procedures, Market By End-User – Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ report to their offering.

The Surgical Tables and Lights Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Surgical Tables and Lights Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Surgical Tables and Lights Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Surgical Tables and Lights Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the major players in the surgical tables and lights market are

A-dec Inc.

Getinge AB.

JW Bioscience

Merivaara Corp.

Mizuho OSI

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Hill-Room Services, Inc.

BihlerMED

STERIS plc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

NUVO

Technomed India

The Major Market Segments of Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Surgical Lights Mobile Surgical Light Ceiling Mounted Surgical Headlights Wall Mounted Surgical Lights Others

Examination Lights Endoscopes Lights General Exam Light Vein Light Medical Penlight Others

Surgical Tables Operating Tables Gynecology Examination Tables Other



Market By Application

Endoscopy Procedures

Surgical Suites

Dental Procedures

Others

Market By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Surgical Tables and Lights

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Surgical Tables and Lights Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Surgical Lights

1.2.2.4. Examination Lights

1.2.2.5. Surgical Tables

1.2.3. Surgical Tables and Lights Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Endoscopy Procedures

1.2.3.4. Surgical Suites

1.2.3.5. Dental Procedures

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Surgical Tables and Lights Market By End-User

1.2.4.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2017

1.2.4.3. Hospital & Clinics

1.2.4.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Surgical Tables and Lights Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Surgical Tables and Lights Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Surgical Tables and Lights Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Surgical Tables and Lights Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Surgical Tables and Lights Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Revenue By Type

4.2. Surgical Lights

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Examination Lights

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million

4.4. Surgical Tables

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Surgical Tables and Lights Revenue By Application

5.2. Endoscopy Procedures

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Surgical Suites

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Dental Procedures

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA SURGICAL TABLES AND LIGHTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Surgical Tables and Lights Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. A-dec Inc.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Getinge AB.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. JW Bioscience

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Merivaara Corp.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Mizuho OSI

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Stryker

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Hill-Room Services, Inc.

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. BihlerMED

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. STERIS plc.

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

12.14. Others

12.14.1. Company Snapshot

12.14.2. Overview

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Product Portfolio

12.14.5. Key Developments

12.14.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

