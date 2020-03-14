Synoptophore Market Leading Manufacturers Expected to Motivate Growth During 2018-2028

Synoptophore is a specialized diagnosis and correction device utilized in the treatment of strabismus or squint in the eyes. Squint or strabismus usually develops because of the imbalance of the muscle which controls the movement of the eye. Resulting in the imbalance of the eye alignment and developed condition of eye turning out (diverge) or eye turning in (converge). Sometimes, it also develops in hypertropia and hypotropia conditions. A standard Synoptophore consists of two cylindrical shaped tubes consisting of mirrored angle bends. Lenses of optimum magnification is utilized in the eye piece of Synoptophore.

Picture slides are placed in the slide carrier at tube end of the Synoptophore device. The stimulation of eyes is performed simultaneously and alternately by automatic flashing unit in Synoptophore, the provision for manual stimulation is also provided as standard. Synoptophore utilizes orthotic methods for correcting the imbalance of the eye, the primary advantage related to Synoptophore as it involves non-surgical management of imbalance of the eye.

Synoptophore Market: Drivers and Restraints

Synoptophore are the primary choice in various eye imbalance disorders such as squint, due to their advantage over other invasive procedures. According to American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, it is estimated that strabismus affects nearly 4% of the U.S. population. Increasing prevalence of strabismus and squint in minors and adult population coupled with increasing incidence of stroke in adult population is expected to be the primary driving factors for Synoptophore market. Increasing awareness for noninvasive procedures and ease of treatment in noninvasive procedure is anticipated to propel the growth of the Synoptophore market.

Rising healthcare standards in the developing countries and modern healthcare facilities in the developed countries is anticipated to drive the market for Synoptophore. Increasing shift of focus from surgical procedure to non-surgical procedures in ophthalmic care is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Synoptophore market. However, high maintenance cost of the instrument coupled with low awareness of noninvasive techniques in underdeveloped countries may restrain the growth rate of the Synoptophore market.

Synoptophore Market: Segmentation

Based on technology type, the Synoptophore market is segmented into:

Automatic Synoptophore

Manual Synoptophore

Based on End User, the Synoptophore market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Center

Emergency Department

Synoptophore Market: Overview

The Synoptophore market has observed a steady growth globally due to increasing demand for noninvasive procedures coupled with technological advancement in ophthalmic care. The market for Synoptophore is highly segregated with presence of local manufacturers in the market. The additional advantage of Synoptophore in various eye defects such as cyclophoria, abnormal objective angle and retina correspondence is expected to offer new growth opportunities for the Synoptophore market. Therapeutic uses of Synoptophore for eccentric fixation and suppression is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the Synoptophore market. The key players in Synoptophore market are primarily focused on offering cost effective product and offering latest technological advancement. The growing prevalence of eye defects in pediatric population in anticipated to act as a primary driving factor for Synoptophore market.

Synoptophore Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global Synoptophore market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant regional market for Synoptophore due to increasing number of eye defects in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating market due to segregation of Synoptophore manufacturers in the region coupled with increasing investment in healthcare technologies. Europe is anticipated to be the second dominating regional market for Synoptophore due to increasing awareness about technological advancement in ophthalmic healthcare technologies with increasing number of local manufactures form the region. APAC is a fast-growing regional market for Synoptophore due to increasing demand for eye care instruments and rising prevalence of strabismus and ocular mortality coupled with rising number of pediatric in the countries like India and China. Growth in the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is increasing slowly due to steadily increasing healthcare spending.

Synoptophore Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the Synoptophore market are Haag-Streit UK Ltd., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH and TAKAGI SEIKO CO.LTD, among others.