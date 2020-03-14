Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market (2018–2026): Segmented by Application (Application 1, Application 2, Application 3) and Geography, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Synovial sarcoma consists of abnormal growth of soft-tissue. Synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer and is more prevalent in teenagers and young adults. Synovial sarcoma is highly metastatic and spreads to other places, in almost 50% of the cases and lungs are the common site for metastasis to occur. The cause behind occurrence of synovial sarcoma have not yet been established, however, it is found to be associated with abnormality in chromosome X and chromosome 18 in tumor cells. Depending on the type of cells involved, it is classified into Monophasic and Biphasic, and poorly differentiated synovial sarcoma. Diagnosis of the synovial sarcoma involves imaging of the affected area, biopsy, genetic testing, and bone scans. Treatment of the synovial sarcoma involves a few approaches ranging from medication to surgery depending on the condition of the patient. For instance, surgery is considered if the tumor has clear margins and can be removed alongside healthy tissue. If a surgery is not possible then chemotherapy is opted which can kill cancerous as well as healthy cells. Generally used chemotherapy drugs include ifofsamide, doxorubicin, and other drugs include dacarbazine, epirubicin, temozolomide, docetaxel, and gemcitabine. Moreover, radiotherapy may also be used alongside chemotherapy or as a standalone therapy. Some other therapies include angiogenesis inhibitors, which can prevent growth of tumor, and biological therapies to boost patient’s immunity system to fight against cancer. The treatment options highly depend on individual condition of the patients, as there is no standard treatment for it.

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market Drivers

According to American Cancer Society estimates, the incidence of synovial sarcoma in the U.S. for 2018 is expected to be 13,040 patients out of which 7,370 in males and 5,670 in females. Extensive research & development in this field for the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of synovial sarcoma is expected to boost the global synovial sarcoma treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, organizations such as Accuronix Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Immune Design, Cue Biopharma, and others are working on research and development of novel immunotherapy candidates for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Accuronix Therapeutics has ACXT-3102, a small molecule drug conjugate, in preclinical development for treatment of synovial sarcoma and other cancers. Advanchen Laboratories has AL3818 (anlotinib) in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of synovial sarcoma (SS), and other indications. Moreover, Immune Design has an antigen-specific prime boost CMB305 in Phase 2 clinical trials for synovial sarcoma. Cue Biopharma is working on CUE-102, a potential treatment for melanoma, synovial sarcoma, prostate, and head and neck cancers.

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to research and development, and high prevalence of the synovial sarcoma. Immunotherapy is a popular treatment in the region, wherein, application of immunotherapies such as checkpoint-inhibitors and adoptive T cell therapy is being researched for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Another approach that is being studied, is the combination therapy including two or more immunotherapy candidates, which have shown potential effects in the synovial sarcoma treatment. For instance, positive results of phase 2 studies of the combination of Axitinib and Pembrolizumab in the treatment of advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma and other soft tissue sarcomas were presented at Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting in 2017. Moreover, Europe region is expected to witness high growth, owing to presence of innovative biotech companies such as Immunocore, which are actively involved in research and development of targeted therapies such as ImmTAC.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Market include Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech USA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Celgene Corporation among others.

