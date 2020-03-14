Testing Equipment Construction Market 2026: Top Key Players ELE International, Aimil, Qualitest International Inc.

Global Testing Equipment for Construction Market: Definition and Introduction

In the construction industry, materials are frequently subjected to high temperature, pressure, impact variations & loads. To avoid the unnecessary accidents in the construction industry results in the demand for testing equipment for construction. The use of highly efficient and tested materials can increase the operational lifetime of the construction. Prominent reasons behind using testing equipment are that it is tough to rectify and repair the spot of failure in the construction industry. Testing equipment’s for construction have the prominent characteristic of resistance and it can sustain the wide range of temperature/ pressure fluctuations due to its high capacity. Testing equipment is mainly divided into four types include a hardness testing machine, universal testing machine, impact testing machine, and servo-hydraulic testing machine. Primary applications of testing equipment for construction to check the hardness or other properties of the concrete, aggregates, bitumen/asphalt, cement, soil and other products.

Global Testing Equipment for Construction Market Dynamics

Growing demand of construction industry propelling research, innovations, and development in the construction by key players of construction market to fulfill the advancing demand, subsequently making global testing equipment for construction market to grow over the forecast period. The testing equipment’s for construction play a vital role in improving performance and safe operation of the system. Also, the proper testing helps to build confidence among operators to work effectively. In various regions, the mandated quality checks against the integrity of a building or structure is conducted prior to use and rehabilitation of the building/ structure. Thus, as a result, the demand for testing equipment for construction will increase during the forecast period. Growth in construction activities creating the demand for testing equipment for construction at the global level. Furthermore, testing equipment for construction are extensively used in the commercial and industrial construction; developing countries are expanding their infrastructure rapidly which in turn is expected to create the demand for testing equipment for construction in during the forecast period. Government’s regulation against the few infrastructure activities hampers the growth of global testing equipment for the construction market.

The diverse application area of testing equipment for construction, such as in road construction, embankment, railway construction, and landfill and structure infill, among others, coupled with the presence of numerous manufacturers in the construction industry at the global level have will create immense opportunity for manufactures of testing equipment for construction. Further, increasing purchasing power of customers has led to growth in the overall construction spending, creating opportunities for the testing equipment for construction market players by end of forecast period.

Global Testing Equipment for Construction Market Segmentation

Testing Equipment for Construction market is segmented on the basis of product type, process locations, product form, and regions. Global Testing Equipment for Construction market can be segmented on the basis of process locations as mentioned below:

On-site testing machine equipment

Laboratory testing equipment

Global Testing Equipment for Construction market can be segmented on the basis of product type as mentioned below:

Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)

Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

Non-destructive Testing (NDT)

Impact testing machine (ITM)

Global Testing Equipment for Construction Market: Regional outlook

The global testing equipment for construction market is segmented into nine key regions, namely North America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, India, and Japan. Rapidly growing industrialization and technology improvisation, developing infrastructure activities are expected to gain a healthy growth rate. While, regions like North America and Europe, which has well-established infrastructure and industry is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Global Testing Equipment for Construction Market: Key Players

The global Testing Equipment for Construction market expected to be fragmented throughout the forecast period. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Testing Equipment for Construction market include Papworths Construction Testing Equipment, ELE International, Aimil, Qualitest International Inc., CONTROLS Group, Humboldt Mfg., Matest, CMT Equipments, Canopus Instruments, Applied Test Systems, OLSON INSTRUMENTS INC., Zwick Roell Group, among others.