The Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) work to overcome one or more of the causes of tire underinflation by monitoring tire inflation pressure relative to a pre-set target and re-inflating tires whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only increases vehicle mobility and reliability when moving, it also helps to ensure that a need for vehicle recoveries is avoided as far as possible. It also prevents unnecessary damage to fields. Moreover, simple adjustments to correct the air pressure ultimately reduce tire wear.

On the basis of type, the automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into tractors, trucks, trailers, and others. The trucks segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are military, commercial, agriculture usage. The military application account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain the leading share during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Automatic Tire Inflation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million US$ in 2024, from 1580 million US$ in 2019, .

PSI

Dana Limited

Hendrickson (Boler Company)

Nexter Group (KNDS Group)

STEMCO (EnPro Industries)

Tire Pressure Control International

Aperia Technologies

Pressure Guard

PTG (Michelin)

TELEFLOW (Michelin)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Tractors

Trucks

Trailers

Others

Military

Commercial

Agriculture

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Tire Inflation System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Tire Inflation System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Tire Inflation System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Tire Inflation System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Tire Inflation System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Tire Inflation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Tire Inflation System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automatic Tire Inflation System by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Tire Inflation System by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Tire Inflation System by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Tire Inflation System by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Forecast (2019-2024)



