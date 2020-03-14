The food robotics market was valued at $1,535 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent customers of food robotics and held more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2016. The use of robotics in the food & beverage industry has increased at a significant rate in the recent years, particularly in the processing and packaging systems. Robots offer advantages such as increased productivity, better hygiene, better process control, high speed, flexibility, and others.

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Major applications of robotics is automotive, electrical and electronics, metal, chemical and plastics, and food. Robotics are being adopted in the food & beverage industry in the recent few years. This is mainly attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness and hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

Make Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2363#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, employee safety rules is expected to replace manual labors with industrial robots. These robots have added advantage that, they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, thus giving more and improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people results in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

Articulated segment is expected to maintain dominance in the global food robotics market during the forecast period. However, scara are anticipated to gain traction in the near future. Increase in demand for automation in food & beverage industry is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the near future. In 2016, articulated and scara collectively accounted for approximately three-fifths share in the global food robotics market.

Medium payload food robotics accounted for lions share in the global food robotics market in 2016 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. These robots offer high flexibility and better process control to cater to the changing manufacturing needs in this industry.

Palletizing application segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the global food robotics market during the analysis period. In 2016, palletizing and processing application segments collectively accounted for approximately half share in the global food robotics market. Processing application segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in meat processing industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global food robotics market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of food robotics helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global food robotics market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

Get Sample Report with [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2363#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Food Robotics Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

By Payload

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Pick & Place

Processing

Others

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com