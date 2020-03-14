Embedded FPGAs have been making way into networking/data centers as well as wireless base stations and other applications. The scope of the study also includes integrated FPGAs and the associated specialized compute nodes for programmable hardware acceleration. The global embedded FPGA market size is expected to reach $301 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2018 to 2024.

eFPGAs are renovating the chip design process and have changed the way the data centers are maintained. These chips enable the transferal of critical tasks from software onto hardware for power saving, which is crucial for the power-sensitive applications. eFPGAs offer flexibility of hardware and security for custom hardwired circuits. Also, eFPGA enables the customization of SoCs post production at low cost and without the need to remanufacture the chips. eFPGA provides essential enhancements in bandwidth, signal delays, latency, power, and cost over FPGAs. Furthermore, it also takes up a less silicon die area.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4639#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

An eFPGA enables the incorporation of a complete FPGA in the SoC or any IC without other typical FPGA components including the surrounding ring of GPIO, PHYs, and SERDES. With the implementation of an eFPGA, the functions of hardware accelerations are brought on a chip. On the other hand, in a standalone FPGA, with off-chip implementation, these functions may be unable to meet the power and performance requirement.

In the standalone FPGAs, the programmable I/O circuitry accounts for almost half of the total power consumed. However, in an eFPGA, it is directly connected to the wire of the SoC, which eliminates the large programmable I/O buffers. Furthermore, an eFPGA can be sized as per user requirements and the process technology can be tuned for trading off performance v/s power.

Embedded FPGAs are increasingly prospering into networking/data centers as well as wireless base stations and other applications. For instance, recently, Harvard University had announced the integration of eFPGA into its deep learning chip. With this integration, the deep learning algorithms can evolve in real time.

Factors such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. The adoption of eFPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global embedded FPGA market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by devising market estimations for the key market segments for the period of 2017‐2024.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global embedded FPGA market.

For More Business [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4639#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Embedded FPGA Market Key Segments:

By Technology

EEPROM

Antifuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

By Application

Data processing

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Military & aerospace

Automotive

Telecom

Others

The key players operating in the global embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Broadcom Limited, Quick Logic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology, and Cypress Semiconductor. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com