UK Food Preparation Forecast To Be Worth 586.7m In 2018 – Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

“UK Food Preparation – 2018″, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the food preparation market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on accessories, gadgets and utensils. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK food preparation survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

– Food prep is forecast to be worth 586.7m in 2018.

– Tesco is the leading retailer in the food-prep market with 5.6% share, followed by Wilko and John Lewis with 4.8% and 4.3% share respectively.

– Amazon, IKEA and The Range are all forecast to gain 0.2 ppts of share in 2018, while Lakeland and John Lewis are set to lose 0.2 ppts.

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the Food prep market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Understand how drivers of Food prep purchases, such as price, quality, design and innovation, change in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

– See which retailers are set to gain share in 2018 and beyond and the reasons behind this.

– Learn what impact social trends, such as the rise of plant-based eating, are having on the market for food prep items.