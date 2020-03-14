Ulcerative colitis is the most common type of inflammatory bowel disease that affects the colon (lining of the large intestine) and rectum. The inflammation produces tiny sores called ulcers. These disease can affect people of any age, though prevalence is especially high among people under 30 years of age. The major symptoms of this disease are diarrhea, belly pain/cramps, bleeding from the rectum, also other indications are sudden and unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, joint pain, eye disease, thickening of the intestinal wall, blood infection (sepsis), kidney stones and liver disease. The diagnosis of this disease can be carried out by physical examination using tests such as colonoscopy, endoscopy, biopsy, CT scan and blood test.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/238

If ulcerative colitis persists for over 8 years or longer, it may lead to colon cancer. The people having mild symptoms of this disease can be cured by over the counter drugs such as Imodium therapy. However, transcription medicine such as steroid medicines and amino salicylates are widely used to treat the condition. In severe cases, the patient may need to undergo surgery to remove the colon, which also helps prevent colon cancer.

High prevalence in developed regions and increasing incidence rate in emerging economies will play major role in driving growth of the ulcerative colitis market

According to the study of CCFA, industrialized countries have highest incidence rate for ulcerative colitis. This disease is most prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas, also it can affect to any age group of people but most cases diagnosed are of the age in between 15 to 35. According the stats of World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), there is rising incidence rate in emerging economies such as India. Due to changing diet and lifestyle pattern, the emerging economies will show high growth rate in incidence rate of ulcerative colitis in the near future.

According to data collected from various sources and compiled by Coherent Market Insights, Europe have the highest annual rate of incidence worldwide, followed by North America and the lowest in Asia and Middle East.

North America holds the largest share in the global ulcerative colitis market due to continuous improvements in drugs, increased uptake of medicines, awareness about treatment and increasing clinical research. APAC region will show high growth in ulcerative colitis market during forecast years (2017-2024), due to raising awareness about the treatment, changing lifestyle will cause to increase prevalence and incidence rate, entry of new drugs in the market also some companies losing their patent of ulcerative drugs in coming years, like Humira (adalimumab) lost its patent in 2016 and Remicade will lose its patent in 2018. Also, some drugs companies have launched their biosimilar drugs in ulcerative colitis industry. For example, in 2016, India-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals launched a biosimilar drug under the brand name Adfra to compete Humira. Humira is a trade name for adalimumab medication owned by AbbVie Inc.

Some major companies playing leading role in ulcerative colitis market are AbbVie Inc., Hospira, Celltrion Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Warner Chilcott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/238

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.