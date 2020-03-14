Underwater Modems Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2017- 2027

Underwater modems are used to transmit data wirelessly through water. With the introduction of underwater modems, users can now communicate, navigate and monitor under water. The use of technologies like Wi-Fi and GPS, beneath the water surface, has been made possible by the introduction of underwater modems. These are also known as acoustic modems. Underwater acoustic communication has low data rates due to the acoustic waves used for transmission rather than the electromagnetic waves. Underwater modems are used in a variety of applications for data gathering and monitoring for marine applications. Different modems are installed based on specific requirements like short-term deployment, long-term deployment and corrosion resistance. The use of underwater modems by the defense industry for communication between submarines is expected to drive the global underwater modem market. Incre’asing investments made in research and development and data monitoring underwater, surveys and environmental studies has led to further growth in the underwater modems market. Moreover, underwater modems are also used for autonomous under vehicle communication. The market for underwater modems is expected to increase at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Underwater Modems: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The factors that drive the global underwater modems are: the defense industry is increasingly adapting underwater modems for communication between submarines. Moreover, increasing research and development activities and experiments on underwater communications and networks has led to the growth of the underwater modem market.

Market Restraints

The one issue that’s majorly impeding the growth of global underwater modems is that these modems function efficiently only up to a particular range and depth. This is one of the major restraints observed in the global underwater modems market. That apart, there are other smaller issues too. Underwater modems suffer from the problem of multipath reflections which distort transmitted signals. Similarly, another restraint affecting the growth of global underwater is the high cost associated with underwater modems — the cost associated with deployment and maintenance of modems underwater is actually quite high. All of these factors, combined together, are proving to be a big challenge to the growth of the global underwater modems market.

Market Trends

The recent trends observed in the global underwater modems market are: these modems, nowadays, are available with the expanded memory option and data logger standards are also available. Another trend observed is that the global underwater modems are constructed with corrosion resistant materials to provide a longer lifespan and also to protect them from deterioration.

Global Underwater Modems: Market Segmentation

The global underwater modems market can be segmented on the basis of application, range, material type, frequency band, direction mode, end use industry and region.

On the basis of application, the global underwater modem can be segmented into:

Pipeline monitoring systems

Environmental monitoring system

Oceanographic instrumentation

Corrosion monitoring

Seismic wave monitoring

Autonomous underwater vehicle communication

Diving

Aquaculture

On the basis of range, the global underwater modems can be segmented into:

short range(1000m),

mid range (2000m)

long range (6000m)

On the basis of material type, the global underwater modems can be segmented into

Aluminum alloy

Stainless steel

Titanium

On the basis of frequency band, the global underwater modems can be segmented into:

9-14 KHz

16-21 KHz

25-20 KHz

On the basis of mode of direction, the global underwater modems can be segmented into:

Omni-directional

Directional transducers (150 degree beam width)

On the basis of end use industry, the global underwater modems can be segmented into:

Oil and gas Industry

Construction Industry

Defense Industry

Global Underwater Modems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold the maximum share in the global underwater modems market due to the technological advancements and research and developments undertaken in the region for data monitoring and gathering of surveys and environmental industries. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to show steady growth over the forecast period. Europe is expected to show comparatively slower growth than North America.

Global Underwater Modems Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified in the global underwater modems market are: DSPComm Co., Ltd, EvoLogics GmbH, LinkQuest Inc., Nortek AS, Ocean Innovations, Teledyne Marine, Aquatec, Subnero Pte. Ltd.