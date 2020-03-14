UV Offset Inks Market Expected to Reach 2050 million US$ By the End of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% During 2019-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on UV Offset Inks Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global UV Offset Inks market is valued at 1200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UV Offset Inks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV Offset Inks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DIC

Flint Group

Huber Group

Toyo Ink Group

T&K TOKA

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Tokyo Printing Ink

Megami Ink Mfg.

SAKATA INX

Zeller & Gmelin

AtéCé Graphic Products

Sam-A C&I

Gans Ink & Supply

Monarch Color

Yip’s Ink

Kingswood Inks

King Ink

Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet-Fed Offset

Web-Fed Offset

Segment by Application

Packaging

Labels

Commercial

Other

Table of Contents

1 UV Offset Inks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV Offset Inks

1.2 UV Offset Inks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sheet-Fed Offset

1.2.3 Web-Fed Offset

1.3 UV Offset Inks Segment by Application

1.3.1 UV Offset Inks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Labels

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global UV Offset Inks Market by Region

1.4.1 Global UV Offset Inks Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global UV Offset Inks Market Size

1.5.1 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global UV Offset Inks Production (2014-2025)

2 Global UV Offset Inks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global UV Offset Inks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers UV Offset Inks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 UV Offset Inks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV Offset Inks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 UV Offset Inks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global UV Offset Inks Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America UV Offset Inks Production

3.4.1 North America UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe UV Offset Inks Production

3.5.1 Europe UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China UV Offset Inks Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan UV Offset Inks Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America UV Offset Inks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe UV Offset Inks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China UV Offset Inks Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan UV Offset Inks Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global UV Offset Inks Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global UV Offset Inks Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global UV Offset Inks Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Offset Inks Business

7.1 DIC

7.1.1 DIC UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DIC UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Flint Group

7.2.1 Flint Group UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Flint Group UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huber Group

7.3.1 Huber Group UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huber Group UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toyo Ink Group

7.4.1 Toyo Ink Group UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toyo Ink Group UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 T&K TOKA

7.5.1 T&K TOKA UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 T&K TOKA UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Siegwerk Druckfarben

7.6.1 Siegwerk Druckfarben UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Siegwerk Druckfarben UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tokyo Printing Ink

7.7.1 Tokyo Printing Ink UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tokyo Printing Ink UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Megami Ink Mfg.

7.8.1 Megami Ink Mfg. UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Megami Ink Mfg. UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SAKATA INX

7.9.1 SAKATA INX UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SAKATA INX UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zeller & Gmelin

7.10.1 Zeller & Gmelin UV Offset Inks Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 UV Offset Inks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zeller & Gmelin UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AtéCé Graphic Products

7.12 Sam-A C&I

7.13 Gans Ink & Supply

7.14 Monarch Color

7.15 Yip’s Ink

7.16 Kingswood Inks

7.17 King Ink

7.18 Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group

8 UV Offset Inks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UV Offset Inks Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV Offset Inks

8.4 UV Offset Inks Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 UV Offset Inks Distributors List

9.3 UV Offset Inks Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global UV Offset Inks Market Forecast

11.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global UV Offset Inks Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global UV Offset Inks Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global UV Offset Inks Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global UV Offset Inks Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global UV Offset Inks Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

