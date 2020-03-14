Variable Frequencies Drives Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Variable Frequencies Drives Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor. Other names for a VFD are variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter. The global Variable Frequencies Drives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Variable Frequencies Drives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Variable Frequencies Drives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

WEG (Brazil)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Crompton Greaves (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Invertek Drives Ltd (UK)

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)

Belden (U.S.)

Magnetek (U.S.)

NORD Drivesystems (Germany) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Low Voltage Drives

Medium Voltage Drives

High Voltage Drives Segment by Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Extruders

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Variable Frequencies Drives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Variable Frequencies Drives

1.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Voltage Drives

1.2.3 Medium Voltage Drives

1.2.4 High Voltage Drives

1.3 Variable Frequencies Drives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Fans

1.3.4 Compressors

1.3.5 Conveyors

1.3.6 Extruders

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Variable Frequencies Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Frequencies Drives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Variable Frequencies Drives Production

3.4.1 North America Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Variable Frequencies Drives Production

3.5.1 Europe Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Variable Frequencies Drives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Variable Frequencies Drives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Frequencies Drives Business

7.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

7.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

7.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Schneider Electric (France)

7.3.1 Schneider Electric (France) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Schneider Electric (France) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Danfoss (Denmark)

7.4.1 Danfoss (Denmark) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Danfoss (Denmark) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WEG (Brazil)

7.6.1 WEG (Brazil) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WEG (Brazil) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

7.7.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)

7.8.1 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 General Electric (U.S.)

7.9.1 General Electric (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 General Electric (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

7.10.1 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Variable Frequencies Drives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) Variable Frequencies Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

7.12 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

7.13 Crompton Greaves (India)

7.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

7.15 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7.16 Invertek Drives Ltd (UK)

7.17 Johnson Controls (U.S.)

7.18 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)

7.19 Belden (U.S.)

7.20 Magnetek (U.S.)

7.21 NORD Drivesystems (Germany)

8 Variable Frequencies Drives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Variable Frequencies Drives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Variable Frequencies Drives

8.4 Variable Frequencies Drives Industrial Chain Analysis

