Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

A variable gain amplifier, or VGA, is a signal-conditioning amplifier with an electronically settable voltage gain. There are analog variable gain amplifiers and digital variable gain amplifiers. An analog voltage controls the gain and either a functional source, a digital to analog converter or a dc source can provide the control. In analog variable gain amplifiers, gain in dB is a linear function of the input voltage. The global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices (U.S.)

MACOM (U.S.)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Qorvo (U.S.)

NXP (Netherlands)

Broadcom (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Netherlands)

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) (U.S.)

Skyworks (U.S.)

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

BeRex (Korea) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Digital Variable Gain Amplifiers

Analog Variable Gain Amplifiers Segment by Application

Medical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA)

1.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Digital Variable Gain Amplifiers

1.2.3 Analog Variable Gain Amplifiers

1.3 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production

3.4.1 North America Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Business

7.1 Analog Devices (U.S.)

7.1.1 Analog Devices (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Analog Devices (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MACOM (U.S.)

7.2.1 MACOM (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MACOM (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Texas Instruments (U.S.)

7.3.1 Texas Instruments (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Texas Instruments (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Qorvo (U.S.)

7.4.1 Qorvo (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Qorvo (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NXP (Netherlands)

7.5.1 NXP (Netherlands) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NXP (Netherlands) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Broadcom (U.S.)

7.6.1 Broadcom (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Broadcom (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics (Netherlands)

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics (Netherlands) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics (Netherlands) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) (U.S.)

7.8.1 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Skyworks (U.S.)

7.9.1 Skyworks (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Skyworks (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

7.10.1 Maxim Integrated (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Maxim Integrated (U.S.) Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 BeRex (Korea)

8 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA)

8.4 Variable Gain Amplifiers (VGA) Industrial Chain Analysis

