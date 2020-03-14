Vascular Closure Device Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion of CAGR During 2018–2026

Vascular closure devices are medical devices used in sealing puncture of the femoral artery in patients who have undergone diagnostic angiography procedures or interventional procedures. Vascular closure devices are alternative to manual compression method, manually compression takes longer time, depending on the size of the plastic sheath placed in the artery. Vascular closure devices provide immediate sealing of the femoral artery access site, which is not the case with mechanical or manual compression.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for diagnostic angiography procedures due to increasing prevalence of Coronary heart disease (CHD) is expected to increase demand for vascular closure device in near future. For instance according to the research published in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, Coronary heart disease (CHD) is one common type of heart disease, which causes about 370,000 deaths in U.S. annually. Furthermore the launch of innovative vascular closure devices in market is also expected create lucrative environment for market growth. For instance in 2014, AccessClosure Inc. launched Mynx Ace vascular closure device at annual scientific session of the American College of Cardiology in Washington, DC. Furthermore, in 2017, Vasorum Ltd. launched Celt ACD second generation vascular closure device in the U.S. market.

Frequent approval of novel vascular closure devices by regulatory bodies in key regions is expected to drive market growth

In recent past, number of vascular closure devices have received approval from different regulatory bodies in key region such as North America and Europe, which is expected to boost growth of the market in near future. For instance in 2016, Vivasure Medical Ltd. received CE Mark for bioabsorbable percutaneous closure device for large-bore transcatheter procedures. In 2016 Essential Medical Inc. received CE Mark for X-Seal 6F vascular closure device. X-Seal 6F has also received investigational device exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin the US clinical trial. X-seal 6F device is the advanced vascular closure device that has novel deployment control features and provides consistent closure performance. In 2016, Essential Medical, Inc., received CE Mark approval for product MANTA. MANTA is a large hole vascular closure device that can be used after catheterization procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms, ventricular assist, and others. In 2013, Cardiva Medical, Inc. received FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the VASCADE Vascular Closure System (VCS). VASCADE VCS is an extravascular bio absorbable closure device. Furthermore launches of novel vascular devices is also expected to drive its market growth. For instance in 2017 Vasorum Ltd. Launched Celt ACD Second Generation Vascular Closure Device in the U.S. and in 2014, AccessClosure Inc. launched Mynx Ace vascular closure device.

Increasing demand for angiography due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to derive growth for vascular closure devices market

Vascular closure device are primarily used for vascular hemostasis after puncture of the femoral artery during angiography. Angiography is an imaging technique used to visualize interior of blood vessels including artery. The technique has been increasingly used for finding out if the arteries are blocked, closed or narrowed. According to research published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, about 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, which is about 31% of all global deaths. Among these death around 7.4 million death were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. As the prevalence of the cardiovascular disease is increasing, the demand for angiography, a diagnosis technique, is expected to increase which in turn will lead to growth in global vascular closure devices market.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in the global vascular closure devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Transluminal Technologies LLC, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cardiva Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Essential Medical, Inc., Vascular Closure Systems, Inc., Vivasure Medical Ltd.,Vasorum Ltd., and Morris Innovative Inc.

