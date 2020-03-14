Vehicle Fuel Tank Market: Expert research on current scenario, market analysis, product analysis & regional analysis from 2019 to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of vehicle fuel tank developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 3.1%. In 2016, global revenue of vehicle fuel tank is nearly 9199.76 M USD; the actual production is about 95716 K Unit.

The global average price of vehicle fuel tank is in the decreasing trend, from 102.8 USD/Unit in 2012 to 96.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

he classification of vehicle fuel tank includes metal fuel tank and plastic fuel tank, and the proportion of plastic fuel tank in 2016 is about 75%.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Fuel Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 9310 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Vehicle Fuel Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Inergy

Kautex

TI Automotive

YAPP

Yachiyo

Magna Steyr

Hwashin

Futaba

FTS

Sakamoto

Jiangsu Suguang

SKH Metal

Tokyo Radiator

Donghee

Martinrea

AAPICO

Wanxiang Tongda

Chengdu Lingchuan

Jiangsu Hongxin

Yangzhou Changyun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Fuel Tank

Metal Fuel Tank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

