According to the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis, Inc., venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Approximately 10 million cases of venous thromboembolism occur annually. VTE refers to the formation of blood clots in vein. If the clot is in deep vein (usually leg), it is called as deep vein thrombosis, while a clot in lungs is termed as pulmonary embolism.

There are around 100,000 to 300,000 VTE related deaths reported annually in the U.S. (International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis, Inc.). The number is much higher in Europe, which is at 544,000 deaths annually. Moreover, it is also estimated that up to 60% of VTE cases occur during or after hospitalization. This preventable health condition is usually overlooked as a major public health problem leading to deaths.

Innovative treatment and drugs to fuel growth of global venous thromboembolism market

The APEX (Acute Medically Ill VTE Prevention with Extended Duration Betrixaban) trial reported in March 2017 that extended use of betrixaban post parenteral prophylaxis with enoxaparin lowers the VTE incidence among patients discharged from hospital. Currently, there no anticoagulants approved for extended-duration use in patients after hospital discharge and in those who are at high risk of VTE. This treatment approach could significantly benefit those patients and be a growth contributor for the global venous thromboembolism market.

Global venous thromboembolism market regional overview

Based on the article published by the steering committee of world Thrombosis Day in 2014, incidence rate of VTE in North America, Western Europe, Australia and southern Latin America (Argentina) was in the range of 0.75-2.69 per 1,000 individuals, which increase to 2-7 per 1,000 individuals in population aged 70 years and above. Moreover, according to its research findings, awareness about venous thromboembolism is very low globally. Furthermore, the condition is largely undocumented, except in North America and Europe. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited commenced a large scale clinical registry for cancer-VTE patients in Japan, in March 2017.

Major players in the global venous thromboembolism market include Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Dupont Pharm Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., and 3M Health Care.\

