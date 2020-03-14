Veterinary Ultrasound Systems Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024
Ultrasound Systems is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose.
Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions. Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.
The global average price of veterinary ultrasound systems is in the decreasing trend, from 12.18 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 11.23 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of veterinary ultrasound systems includes portable system, on-platform system, bench-top system, hand-held system, and the proportion of portable system in 2015 is about 51%.
Market competition is intense. Fujifilm, SonoSite, Esaote, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Veterinary Ultrasound Systems market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Veterinary Ultrasound Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Veterinary Ultrasound Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Veterinary Ultrasound Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Portable System
On-platform System
Bench-top System
Hand-held System
Segmentation by application:
Livestock
Pet
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GE
Fujifilm SonoSite
Esaote
Hitachi Aloka
Mindray
Samsung Medison
Kaixin Electric
Echo Control Medical
EDAN
Chison
SonoScape
BCF Technology
Well.D
SIUI
Bionet
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Veterinary Ultrasound Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Veterinary Ultrasound Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Veterinary Ultrasound Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Veterinary Ultrasound Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Veterinary Ultrasound Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
