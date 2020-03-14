Wafer Handling Robots Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Wafer Handling Robots Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Wafer Handling Robot is an automation device used in wafer handling, mainly designed to meet the high standards of the fast developing wafer handling equipment and technologies. The global Wafer Handling Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wafer Handling Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wafer Handling Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Brooks Automation

Kensington Laboratories

Nidec Sankyo Corporation

DAIHEN Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics

RORZE Corporation

Moog Inc.

Ludl Electronic Products

JEL Corporation

ISEL Germany

RAONTEC Inc

Quartet Mechanics

Milara International

Hirata Corporation

MEIKIKOU Corporation

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Technology

Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots

Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots

By Number of Arm

Single Arm Wafer Handling Robots

Dual Arm Wafer Handling Robots

Others Segment by Application

200mm Wafer Size

300mm Wafer Size

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wafer Handling Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wafer Handling Robots

1.2 Wafer Handling Robots Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots

1.2.3 Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots

1.3 Wafer Handling Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wafer Handling Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 200mm Wafer Size

1.3.3 300mm Wafer Size

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Size

1.5.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wafer Handling Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wafer Handling Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wafer Handling Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wafer Handling Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wafer Handling Robots Production

3.4.1 North America Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wafer Handling Robots Production

3.5.1 Europe Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wafer Handling Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wafer Handling Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wafer Handling Robots Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wafer Handling Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wafer Handling Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wafer Handling Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wafer Handling Robots Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wafer Handling Robots Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wafer Handling Robots Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wafer Handling Robots Business

7.1 Brooks Automation

7.1.1 Brooks Automation Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Brooks Automation Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kensington Laboratories

7.2.1 Kensington Laboratories Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kensington Laboratories Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nidec Sankyo Corporation

7.3.1 Nidec Sankyo Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nidec Sankyo Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DAIHEN Corporation

7.4.1 DAIHEN Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DAIHEN Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kawasaki Robotics

7.5.1 Kawasaki Robotics Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kawasaki Robotics Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RORZE Corporation

7.6.1 RORZE Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RORZE Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Moog Inc.

7.7.1 Moog Inc. Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Moog Inc. Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ludl Electronic Products

7.8.1 Ludl Electronic Products Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ludl Electronic Products Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JEL Corporation

7.9.1 JEL Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JEL Corporation Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ISEL Germany

7.10.1 ISEL Germany Wafer Handling Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wafer Handling Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ISEL Germany Wafer Handling Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RAONTEC Inc

7.12 Quartet Mechanics

7.13 Milara International

7.14 Hirata Corporation

7.15 MEIKIKOU Corporation

7.16 SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY

8 Wafer Handling Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wafer Handling Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer Handling Robots

8.4 Wafer Handling Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

