Wireless Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Projects, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Wireless Infrastructure can be defined infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. Wireless networking is a method by which homes, telecommunications networks and enterprise (business) installations avoid the costly process of introducing cables into a building, or as a connection between various equipment locations and communicate with each other.

The ‘Infrastructure’ link of the Wireless Industry Value Chain is divided into three subgroups (Materials and Process Equipment; Components, and Equipment and Device Makers). In our report, wireless infrastructure Equipment and Device is been analyzed, which based on all existing generations of wireless network technology, including radio access networks (RANs), base transceiver stations (BTSs), mobile softswitching, packet core equipment and E-UTRAN macrocells and so on.

Scope of the Report:

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

United States Wireless Infrastructure Market is a highly concentrated industry, manufacturers are mostly in the U.S. and Europe. Ericsson is the leading manufacturer in United States Wireless Infrastructure Market with the market share of 36.32% in 2016, in terms of revenue.

Wireless Infrastructure market research report is classified on the basis of technology. Some of the major technologies covered in this report are as follows: 2g/3G, 4G and 5G, with the revenue market share of 16.45%, 78.82% and 4.73% in 2016.

The global Wireless Infrastructure market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Infrastructure.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Wireless Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wireless Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ericsson

Nokia (ALU+MOTO)

Juniper

Cisco

CommScope

HUBER + SUHNER

Corning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2G/3G

4G

5G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military Use

Civil Use

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Wireless Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless Infrastructure by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

