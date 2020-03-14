Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Womens Health – An Expanding Therapy Area, with Endometriosis Therapies Prominent among the First-in-Class Pipeline” to its huge collection of research reports.



The women’s health therapy area covers medical disorders that affect females only, primarily disorders of the female reproductive system, including those associated with menstruation, conception, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. Many of these disorders are highly prevalent among the female population.

Despite this, the women’s health market is relatively small. This reflects diagnostic barriers and high levels of non-treatment for women’s health disorders, as well as high levels of genericization and relatively limited innovation within recent decades.

Consequently, there is strong rationale for continued R&D investment in women’s health therapeutics due to high levels of unmet need across many indications.

This report assesses first-in-class innovation across the women’s health therapy area, with a particular focus on three key indications: endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN).

Scope

Many women’s health disorders are highly prevalent. How do epidemiology trends vary for endometriosis, PCOS and CIN?

Innovation within women’s health has been relatively limited over recent decades. What are the most prominent unmet needs across this therapy area?

There are 261 pipeline programs in active development for women’s health. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by indication, development stage and molecular target class?

Although the first-in-class pipeline is relatively modest in size it is considerably diverse with eight distinct molecular target classes represented. Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for women’s health conditions?

Over 200 licensing deals relating to women’s health have been completed since 2006. Do women’s health products typically attract high deal values? Which first-in-class products have prior deal involvement?

